Celebrity Big Brother fans ‘disgusted’ as Chris Hughes participates in ‘vile’ act: ‘That’s not sober behaviour’

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Chris Hughes left viewers feeling nauseated after he ‘urinated’ in a cat litter tray.

The former Love Island cast member, 32, was seen apparently relieving himself last night (Thursday, April 18) during a challenge which saw him togged up in a feline costume.

Fans watching at home expressed their disbelief at the depiction of Chris’ behaviour – and even co-host AJ Odudu slammed him for being “disgusting” during the Late and Live broadcast.

What did Celebrity Big Brother housemate Chris Hughes do?

Cringeworthy scenes saw Chris kitted out as a human-sized kitten. He asked co-star JoJo Siwa to keep watch of the changing room door, making it clear to hear: “I need a wee.”

“Don’t tell anyone I’ve weed, though,” he urged her before hovering over a cat litter.

He added: “Wait a minute. You’re giving me stage fright.”

However, it seems Chris may have then widdled away… before being seen wiping away where he’d been aiming.

How fans reacted

Over on social media, viewers were horrified at Chris’ purported peeing.

“Ewww he is disgusting,” posted one on X, reacting to a video of the moment.

“I feel so nauseated,” wrote another.

why did chris piss in a litter tray then cover it up with his hands and NOT wash his hands #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/DYQCfVxrdS — ⸆⸉ missing gracie (@no1lomlfan) April 17, 2025

A third claimed: “Chris’ only excuse is that he was drunk. That’s not sober behaviour #CBBUK #CBB #litter.”

No, you weren’t dreaming. Chris did in fact just take a piddle in a litter box.

“No, you weren’t dreaming. Chris did in fact just take a piddle in a litter box #CBBUK #BBLL #BBUK,” typed an incredulous fourth observer.

And someone else joked: “I feel like this settles the fact that Chris doesn’t see Jojo romantically for me cause no one is gonna [blank] in front of a person they like. At least not until you’re past the honeymoon phase #cbbuk #cbbukll.”

‘Would you like me to be the cat?’

CBB has a curious history when it comes to housemates making out like they’re a puss.

Back in 2006, politician George Galloway made out like he was a cat as he groomed himself, lapping away at his hands, in front of Rula Lenska.

“Now… would you like me… to be the cat?” he memorably asked as viewers reeled.

“Pussy, pussy, pussy… It’s okay, it’s okay,” she comforted the former MP, as CBB fans doubted it would ever be okay again.

Nineteen years later, Chris seems to have taken the CBB cat reins and somehow made it worse.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on ITV1 tonight, Friday April 18, at 9pm.

