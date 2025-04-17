With the latest Celebrity Big Brother series in full swing, bookies have updated their predictions on who could be this year’s winner, and it’s great news for Drag Race star Danny Beard.

After welcoming 13 new housemates during launch night last Monday (April 7), the show has remained in the headlines. From Mickey Rourke’s problematic behaviour to Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa’s close friendship, it’s been a series to watch.

So far, two celebrities have been evicted. Last Friday, former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant was the first to get the boot. Meanwhile, iconic chat show host Trisha Goddard was sent home on Tuesday.

Danny is a new favourite to win CBB (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Danny Beard favourite to win

After appearing on Drag Race and Britain’s Got Talent, Danny Beard, 32, is no stranger to a huge TV moment. And according to bookies at Betway, Danny is the current favourite to win with odds of 7/4.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Betway also revealed that US entertainer JoJo Siwa (5/2) is currently in second place to win, while Corrie star Jack P Shepherd (7/2), who has been up for eviction twice, is the third favourite.

However, it’s not good news for Chris Hughes, who was a previous favourite to win after launch night. At the moment, the former Love Island star has slipped down to fourth place with odds of 9/2.

Chris is no longer favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

CBB odds

The One and Only singer Chesney Hawkes (14/1) and EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer (16/1) find themselves in the middle of the pack, while Olympian Daley Thompson (28/1) and comedian Donna Preston (33/1) are just behind.

Sadly for TV presenter Angellica Bell and TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise, they find themselves at the bottom of the pile with odds of 50/1 to win.

“Viewers have clearly connected with Danny’s charisma, wit, and authenticity, propelling them into pole position as the likely winner,” Simon Kew, spokesperson for Grosvenor Sport, who are also backing Danny to win, said.

However, Simon said that Ella is “one of the biggest fallers in the market”.

He continued: “Once considered a dark horse with strong potential, she’s struggled to find traction with the audience and fans haven’t been happy with her snide remarks about JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes.”

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans ‘figure out’ why Ella Rae Wise ‘dislikes’ Chris Hughes: ‘Grow up!’

Are you watching this year’s CBB? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.