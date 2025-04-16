Celebrity Big Brother fans ‘figure out’ why Ella Rae Wise ‘dislikes’ Chris Hughes: ‘Grow up!’

During tonight’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, fans believe they figured out the reason why Ella Rae Wise is clashing with Chris Hughes.

On Wednesday night (April 16), the house waved goodbye to iconic chat show host Trisha Goddard. She became the second housemate evicted.

However, viewers were quickly distracted when they realised why Ella might have a dislike for Chris.

Fans believe they’ve figured out why Ella doesn’t like Chris (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Ella Rae Wise calls out Chris Hughes

During the second half of the episode, many of the housemates were sitting on the sofas having a chat.

While sitting next to Ella, Drag Race star Danny Beard asked Chris: “Did you [bleep] on Love Island?” Before he could even answer for himself, Ella immediately chimed in and said: “Yeah, he did!”

Donna was immediately shocked and looked at her open-mouthed. During his time on the show, Chris had a romance with Olivia Attwood, who is now a panelist on Loose Women.

Chris admitted he was unaware there were cameras in the bedrooms on the show and wasn’t aware that having sexual intercourse would be filmed.

Ella explained to Danny that she is friends with Olivia outside of the house, implying she’s heard stories about him from his ex.

Ella’s response to that question was quicker than the space shuttle’s departure and return #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/SPyl9weL2X — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 16, 2025

‘Ella was quick to answer that question’

Over the past few episodes, viewers have noticed Ella’s frustration towards Chris and have accused the TOWIE star of having a ‘one-sided beef’ with him.

However, since confessing her friendship with Olivia, fans believe they’ve sussed why she appears to have an issue with him.

Chris had a romance with Olivia Attwood during Love Island (Credit: ITV)

“So Ella’s new excuse as to why she doesn’t like Chris is because she knows Olivia… Lol as if she wasn’t pining after him for a showmance,” one user wrote on X.

“God ella was quick to answer that question about chris wasn’t she,” another person shared.

“Why is Ella even discussing what Chris did on a reality dating show 8 years ago when he was 24?” a third remarked.

“So Ella and Danny have a problem with Chris because of things his bitter ex said?! Seriously?! They need to grow up and actually get to know him for real,” a fourth viewer said.

“Ella obsession with Chris is so weird. Goodness he was on that show 8 years ago. Get over it,” a fifth shared.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow (April 17) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

