Following last night’s eviction, Celebrity Big Brother fans want TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise out next.

During Tuesday’s (April 15) live show, iconic chat show host Trisha Goddard, who has incurable cancer, was the second star to be voted off. She faced the public vote against soap actors Jack P Shepherd and Patsy Palmer.

However, before the remaining housemates nominate again, viewers have already manifested who they want out next.

Who is Ella from Big Brother?

Ella, 24, is a TV personality who has been starring on TOWIE since 2019. However, she is no stranger to other reality shows.

In 2022, she participated in the second series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach and the first series of The Challenge UK the following year.

On April 7, she entered the CBB house during launch night. As her time on the show continues, Ella has voiced her annoyance at fan favourites Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa, who have a close bond.

When it came to nominations on Sunday, she voted for Chris. While speaking to Angellica Bell, Ella said JoJo was “not my cup of tea”. She also implied the US entertainer wasn’t being her real self in the house, declaring: “Because you’re not like that all the time at home.”

However, during yesterday’s episode, Ella was accused of being two-faced to JoJo after they had a friendly conversation in the garden. She was also left fuming when Chris and JoJo broke a house rule by sending secret messages to one another, and decided to eat JoJo’s popcorn behind her back as revenge.

‘She isn’t worth the £20k fee’

Even though Ella has so far avoided being up for eviction, CBB fans appear not to be fond of the reality star. Also, viewers noticed people in the crowd chanting, “Get Ella out!” as hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best spoke to the house last night.

“Ella. Miserable cow. All she does is moan and [bleep]. Has she even said or done anything positive in the house? Get her out pronto!!” one user wrote on X.

“GET ELLA OUT!!! Nasty woman #CBBUK,” another person shared.

“Ella out next,” a third remarked.

“To the person who just shouted ‘Get Ella out’ I LOVE YOU!!,” a fourth viewer said.

“Ella isn’t worth her £20k fee. She’s just not giving. Get the jealous green-eyed monster out!!!!” a fifth said.

“Love hearing get Ella out,” a sixth user shared. “Ella is nasty. She needs to lighten up,” said another.

However, not everyone feels the same about the star. One commented: “I’ll be voting to save Ella if and when she’s up. The ones who pretend to be nice are very boring to watch.”

