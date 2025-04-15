Where it all went wrong for ‘struggling’ Trisha Goddard in the Celebrity Big Brother house

Celebrity Big Brother star Trisha Goddard could be heading for the exit tonight (April 15) – despite being among the early favourites to win the whole show.

The star received four votes from her fellow housemates last night to put her up for eviction. And she looked absolutely gutted at the prospect of leaving.

Now, a PR expert has weighed in on how it’s all gone wrong for Trisha in the Big Brother house, as bookies tell ED! the star is favourite to leave tonight…

Celebrity Big Brother fans turn on Trisha Goddard

After her entrance into the Celebrity Big Brother house, Trisha was among the favourites to win. According to William Hill last week, Trisha was fourth favourite to win, with odds of 6/1.

However, Trisha has seemingly fallen out of favour with viewers. As a result, they are now calling for her to be evicted next over Patsy Palmer and Jack P Shepherd, who are also up for eviction tonight.

“Get Trisha out please, save Jack and Patsy,” one viewer tweeted last night. “Trisha better leave,” another said. “Get Trisha out,” a third wrote.

PR expert explains why Trisha is ‘struggling to fit in’

Speaking exclusively to ED!, PR expert Fiona Harrold explained that she thinks Trisha is finding it “impossible” to just be another member of the house.

She simply cannot throw off the professional ‘Trisha’.

“Trisha used to be the queen of the talk shows on daytime TV and she’s used to tackling serious topics and being centre stage. This is her brilliance and she is struggling to fit into the household as a result,” she told us.

“Trisha is finding it impossible to just be another member of the household and having a real conversation with her fellow housemates. She simply cannot throw off the professional ‘Trisha’,” Fiona explained.

‘Alienating’ the viewing public

Fiona continued, saying: “She’s been in the public eye for so long as the host and ringmaster that she cannot stop playing to the cameras. I have no idea if she is like this in real life. But I’ve spent time with other talk show hosts and it’s very difficult to have a normal conversation, as they find it impossible to switch off their professional persona and end up talking at you, which is exhausting.

“This is what her housemates are feeling and the fact that her friend Chesney Hawkes has nominated her is very telling,” she then added.

“Trisha’s nomination for ‘fellow American’ Patsy Palmer was bizarre, as we all know Patsy is born and bred in London, as is Trisha. This comes across as pretentious and something like this is sadly enough to alienate the viewing public.

“At 67, Trisha is known and loved by an older generation, who remember the TV show Trisha and follow her on Talk Radio. But sadly the CBB audience may be less forgiving. Winners of the show all share one characteristic – they are felt to be authentic and real. The public want to feel that the person you are showing on TV is the real you and they loathe anything fake.”

So will Trisha survive tonight’s eviction? Watch Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Tuesday, April 15) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX to find out.

