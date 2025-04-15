CBB star Trisha Goddard favourite ‘to be sent packing’ tonight as odds reveal ‘quiet’ Patsy Palmer should also be worried

It’s bad news for Celebrity Big Brother star Trisha Goddard as the latest odds reveal she’s favourite to face the boot tonight.

The nominations were revealed on last night’s show, with Trisha being put up for eviction alongside Patsy Palmer and Jack P Shepherd.

Trisha Goddard is favourite to leave tonight (Credit: ITV)

After being nominated for eviction last week, Jack didn’t seem too fussed he was up again. Patsy, meanwhile, seemed thrilled at the prospect of being eliminated by viewers. She explained that she’s hardly seen her kids while working for eight months solid on EastEnders as Bianca Jackson.

The one person who did seem upset about the prospect of leaving the house, though, was Trisha. Which makes it a shame that she’s favourite to leave tonight.

Jack P Shepherd didn’t seem too bothered about being nominated (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother odds – bad news for Trisha

Bookies at Heart Bingo have exclusively told ED! that the chat show queen will likely leave tonight. Trisha‘s CBB exit odds currently stand at 5/6 on.

Patsy Palmer is next likely to go, with odds of 13/8. And it looks like Jack will survive, with odds of 9/2 of him leaving tonight.

It comes as Trisha and Patsy appear to be embroiled in a bizarre feud, because they live on different sides of America.

Patsy Palmer is keen to leave and be reunited with her kids (Credit: ITV)

‘Most likely to be sent packing’

Heart Bingo’s Christopher Wilkie told us: “Trisha Goddard looks the most likely to be sent packing in tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother eviction, trading at 5/6 to leave the house this evening.

Her quieter presence has made her less of a standout in a drama-heavy series.

“Patsy Palmer is also in the firing line at 13/8. Her quieter presence has made her less of a standout in a drama-heavy series, and that can be just as dangerous when it comes to viewer votes.

“Jack P Shepherd, meanwhile, looks to have struck a chord with fans and continues to steer clear of the eviction zone.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues with the eviction tonight (April 15) at 9pm on ITV1.

