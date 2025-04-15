Patsy Palmer and Trisha Goddard’s ‘feud’ explained as Celebrity Big Brother viewers and housemates ‘baffled’

Trisha Goddard and Patsy Palmer left a lot of Celebrity Big Brother viewers confused last night as they seemingly became embroiled in a feud – but nobody really understood why.

On last night’s episode (April 14), it was once again time for the housemates to nominate. And in the process, an unknown feud came to light. All because of living locations…

67-year-old Trisha, who is living with incurable cancer, revealed that she and EastEnders legend Patsy can’t get on. But it was the reasons for the feud which left many very confused.

Trisha admitted Patsy may be ‘too fragile’ for the show (Credit: ITV)

Why are Trisha and Patsy feuding?

Her reasons were because Patsy is from LA and because she is from New York, they have a lot of differences. However, in reality, neither are from America – both are actually from London.

Trisha tried to explain that the “New York vs Los Angeles” mindsets meant that Patsy’s mindset was “too fragile” unlike her New York mindset.

Both stars ended up nominating each other for eviction, and Patsy even expressed her confusion in the Diary Room.

She said to Big Brother: “Somehow my behaviour represents someone from LA and because she is from New York we’re really different. But neither of us are from LA or New York.”

When it was Trisha’s turn to nominate, she picked Patsy, for the same reasons. She said: “She, as a Brit, lived in LA. I’m from New York. LA people are more all about the crystals and the vibes. But people from New York are more like ‘let’s get it done’. As lovely and sweet as you can be, maybe you’re just too fragile to be in here.”

While it may be a stereotype that people from LA and New York don’t get on, it seems there hasn’t been much of an attempt for Trisha and Patsy to try.

Patsy was confused over Trisha’s comments (Credit: ITV)

Fans confused over ‘bizarre’ reasons

Other housemates were a bit confused over the situation too. When Chris Hughes broke the nominations rule, he was speaking about Trisha and Patsy nominating each other. Which means they’re ‘bizarre’ feud has been picked up by other housemates.

In his apology rap, Chris referenced the feud: “I said what I said, at least I didn’t say Patsy was too North-South-East-West.”

But housemates weren’t the only ones confused, as viewers took to X to share their thoughts.

One penned: “The Patsy and Trisha ‘New York Vs LA’ drama is so bizarre because one of them is from Hackney and the other is from Bethnal Green.”

Another commented: “Trisha nominating Patsy for being from LA because LA and New York people don’t get on. Then Patsy nominating Trisha for telling her they don’t get along because of that. Despite both being from London is so weird.”

A third viewer wrote: “How can Patsy be from LA and Trisha from New York if they’re both British? I’m so confused.”

“Someone explain why Trisha thinks she and Patsy can’t get on please? Neither of them are American?”

Tonight, Trisha and Patsy both face eviction, alongside Jack. And fans have predicted Trisha may be the one to go.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother viewers ‘work out’ why Ella is ‘picking on’ JoJo

What do you think about the Trisha Goddard and Patsy Palmer ‘feud’ on Celebrity Big Brother? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!