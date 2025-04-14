Fans of Celebrity Big Brother are hoping Trisha Goddard will be the next housemate to be evicted.

Tonight (April 14), the remaining 11 housemates nominated for a second time. Legendary chat show host Trisha and Corrie star Jack Shepherd both received four nominations. EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer, on the other hand, received seven votes.

As a result, all three housemates will face the public vote tomorrow night. This is the second time Jack has faced eviction.

Trisha Goddard is facing tomorrow’s eviction (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother fans want Trisha Goddard out next

As viewers vote which contestant they want to save, fans on social media are manifesting Trisha, who has incurable cancer, to be the second star evicted.

“Right Trisha gone please,” one user wrote on X.

“Bye Bye Trisha,” another person shared.

“Get Trisha out please, save Jack and Patsy. She can cause a divide when there is none. New York and LA? Is she for real, as Patsy said, they are both from the UK, ridiculous,” a third remarked.

“Trisha better leave,” a fourth person expressed.

“Get Trisha out,” a fifth user said.

While up for eviction for a second time, some fans are hoping Jack will be evicted next (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Jack surely has to go’

However, not everyone agrees as some are hoping Jack will be the next celebrity to get the boot.

“Need jack to go tomorrow, he offers NOTHING,” one person insisted.

“Sorry but Jack should go… at least Trisha has caused SOME drama, he’s given absolutely nothing,” another viewer said.

“Jack, I hope you go tomorrow. leave my girl Angellica ALONE,” a third shared.

“GET JACK OUT,” a fourth person stated.

“Jack surely has to go, Patsy and Trisha being way more entertainment!” a fifth viewer said.

Last Friday (April 11), former conservative MP Michael Fabricant was the first evicted contestant of the series.

