Angellica Bell and Patsy Palmer leave Celebrity Big Brother viewers ‘confused’ following ‘random’ conflict

Last night (April 13), Angellica Bell and Patsy Palmer were involved in a ‘bizarre’ moment of conflict on Celebrity Big Brother.

It was a dramatic night in the house as Mickey Rourke was kicked out over his inappropriate behaviour towards Chris Hughes. But as emotions ran high, that wasn’t the only source of conflict in the house.

TV presenter Angellica Bell and EastEnders star Patsy Palmer were caught in a moment of confrontation after Patsy asked housemate Donna Preston if she was okay – but failed to ask Angellica. But as the conflict came out of nowhere, many viewers were left wondering if they had missed something.

Angellica was upset at Patsy (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Angelica Bell and Patsy Palmer on Celebrity Big Brother?

After Mickey was called to the Diary Room to discuss his behaviour, the entire house seemed to have been affected.

Mickey had aggressively squared up to Chris during a task and acted in a threatening manner. Earlier in the day, the 72 year old also made an extremely inappropriate and sexual comment to 24-year-old Ella Rae Wise.

When Angellica and Donna were discussing the situation, Celebrity Big Brother star Patsy thought she overheard Donna say she was going to leave the house. And she interrupted to make sure Donna was going to stay.

In reality, Donna meant she was leaving that area, but by asking her if she was okay, Angellica appeared to feel left out that she wasn’t asked too.

Patsy asked: “Are you alright? You’re staying? Did you not say you were leaving?” Donna responded: “No.”

Angellica then got involved, directly addressing Patsy. She said: “You just came over here and asked Donna if she was okay. But what about me? You rarely ask me if I am okay. It does affect all of us.”

Patsy immediately apologised, explaining that she thought she overheard Donna say she was leaving. But Angellica made it clear she was struggling.

Patsy apologised to Angellica (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother viewers ‘confused’

Many viewers didn’t actually think that Angellica was being serious at the beginning, and were shocked to realise it was completely real.

Taking to X to share their confusion, one viewer penned: “What did I miss with Angellica? Was she messing with Patsy? Or was that genuine?”

Another commented: “Why did Angellica just have a pop at Patsy? This episode is melting my head. So confused!”

“Angellica being weird to Patsy?? That was odd,” a third wrote.

A viewer said: “Can’t stop replaying the Angellica ‘What about me’ moment. Genuinely thought she was joking for a second. She was really having a dig at Patsy for checking in on Donna?”

It appears a dramatic second week of Celebrity Big Brother is coming, and with nominations shown tonight, there may be a few more surprises in store…

