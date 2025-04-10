Inside Celebrity Big Brother star Angellica Bell’s love life – failed marriage; two children; TV star husband

Angellica Bell – who is currently on Celebrity Big Brother – is smitten with her famous husband, but her love life hasn’t always been plain sailing…

The beloved TV star, 49, shot to fame in the 2000s as a presenter on CBBC. Since then, she’s kept herself busy, appearing in the likes of The Martin Lewis Money Show (before her “secret sacking“) and Celebrity MasterChef.

And this week, Angellica set foot in the CBB house for the first time. She joins the likes of Patsy Palmer and controversial Mickey Rourke.

But away from the TV shows and sets, Angellica is happily married to her TV star husband.

But why did her first marriage end in heartbreak? Who is her celebrity husband? And how many children do they have? Here, we’re taking a look inside Angellica’s love life.

Angellica Bell on ‘very hard’ split from first husband

Angellica and her first husband Stuart Amory tied the knot back in January 2007. The pair said I do at a fairy-tale ceremony at Drumtochty Castle, Kincardineshire.

However, after just 18 months, Angellica and personal trainer Stuart were reported to have split.

“It’s very sad that Stuart and I are over,” she shared at the time to The Sun in 2008, as Digital Spy reports.

Angellica added: “Obviously Stuart is very hurt, but he’s a great guy, I hope we can both move on. Stuart and I had been having problems since last summer. It was really hard.”

The TV star then revealed that they “were both in the wrong place” and pointed out Stuart’s change of career as well as her leaving the BBC.

Angellica and TV co-star husband

After her split from Stuart, Angellica found love with fellow TV star Michael Underwood, 49.

Angellica and Michael first met in 2000 when she joined CBBC as a presenter.

As well as CBBC, Michael is best known for his presenting iconic shows like Jungle Run, The Big Bang and Ministry of Mayhem.

However, according to Angellica, Michael confessed to her that he had feelings for her, months before she was set to marry Stuart.

She told The Sun that she and Michael “always had chemistry” but she was always in a relationship.

“He was one of my closest friends. A couple of months before I got married, he expressed how he felt,” she said.

Angellica added: “It was really hard but we decided it would be best if he stayed out of the picture, I wanted to give my marriage a real go, I was in love.”

Angellica’s low-key wedding

In 2010, Angellica and Michael took the next step in their romance and got married in New York – a year after getting engaged.

The loved-up pair decided to keep things low-key – with just them in attendance.

As MailOnline reports, Michael and Angellica wed in a penthouse suite at the top of the Trump SoHo Hotel in Manhattan.

Angellica rocked a stunning white 1920s-style wedding dress while her new husband Michael looked dapper in a Vivienne Westwood tartan suit.

The happy couple are also parents to two children: son Elijah born in December 2011, and daughter Keziah who was born in June 2013.

Why Angellica’s husband Michael quit TV

After the Covid-19 pandemic, Michael ended up turning his back on fame and the TV world to become a teacher.

“It’s funny. He couldn’t get any work, he had a teaching degree. He was like: ‘I can’t sit around,’ so he started teaching,” Angellica told The Sun in 2024.

“It’s been amazing. It was hard at first because he really wanted to do TV and had no control over that. But he loves it now. His students are like his extended children.”

