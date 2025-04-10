Mickey Rourke’s had his three strikes – ITV needs to slash his Celebrity Big Brother fee and kick him out now

Is there anyone Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke actually does like, other than himself, that is?

He’s clearly not a fan of women, unless he’s acting inappropriately towards them. He’s definitely not an LGBTQ+ ally. And last night he added overweight people to his hit list.

Big Brother has given him a formal warning, but whoop-de-do, he must be quaking in his boots. After his behaviour towards AJ Odudu, his vile comments aimed at 21-year-old JoJo Siwa and his body-shaming of Donna Preston, ITV needs to hit him where it hurts, directly in his £500k pay packet.

Telling Mickey Rourke off just isn’t enough (Credit: ITV)

Get Mickey Rourke out – ITV needs to act following JoJo Siwa attack

In my opinion – as a woman, someone who is plus size and a proud LGBTQ+ ally – him being evicted on Friday night following JoJo’s killer nomination will be an easy way out for the Hollywood ‘legend’.

He’ll still get to keep his full fee. It’s not enough to teach him a lesson by voting him out, ITV needs to step in, kick him out and properly punish this behaviour by slashing his fee.

By keeping Mickey in to spout his hate – and let’s not dress it up, that’s exactly what his opinions are – ITV risks making itself complicit. Stop allowing this to happen.

JoJo was reduced to tears after being targeted by Mickey (Credit: ITV)

The only thing necessary for evil to triumph…

The same can be said for every single housemate in there other than Chris Hughes. He was the only person to stand up to the actor when he attacked JoJo – who is 51 years his junior – over her sexuality. No wonder he’s favourite to win.

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. And never did this old saying ring more true.

Sitting back, pulling faces and allowing this behaviour to take place without pulling him up on it makes the celebrities in there almost as bad as Mickey. And this is something that’s JoJo’s partner Kath Ebbs also pointed out after breaking their silence on the matter.

It can’t be written off as, oh it’s just what he’s like, he’s old, he’s from a different era. No, he’s rude and offensive and these opinions should not go unchallenged.

And, if they do, then as ‘Big Brother’, ITV needs to do something more than issue a formal warning.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (April 10) at 9pm on ITV1.

What did Mickey Rourke say to JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Mickey Rourke was seen being given a formal warning on last night’s Celebrity Big Brother, but what did he actually say? The Hollywood actor left viewers in shock as he used homophobic language in a conversation with housemate JoJo Siwa. Here’s what went down… What did Mickey Rourke say? Mickey asked JoJo: “Where’s the smoke room? Where’s the cigarette room?” After she showed him he then asked: “Do you like girls or boys?” JoJo replied: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.” Mickey then said: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more.” Clapping back, Jojo said: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.” Chris backed JoJo In the garden, Mickey then asked Chris Hughes if everyone has to vote one another out of the house. He then said: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.” JoJo overheard his comment and replied: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.” Chris also told him: “You can’t do that Mickey,” to which Mickey said: “I need a fag.” Mickey then gestured towards JoJo and said: “I’m not talking to you.” Chris again told him: “Mickey, you can’t say that.” He replied: “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.” Warning from Big Brother Mickey was then called to the Diary Room and given a formal warning. Meanwhile, in the garden, Chris comforted a crying JoJo. Later, Mickey said sorry to JoJo. He said: “I want to apologise. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you.” JoJo told him: “I appreciate your apology.” Later, in what appeared to be a peace offering, Mickey gave JoJo a present, handing her a scarf that his designer had made for him.

