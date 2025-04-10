Fans of Celebrity Big Brother are not happy with Mickey Rourke choosing to save Daley Thompson from this week’s first eviction.

The Hollywood actor joined the show on Monday (April 7) night during its launch and has continued to turn heads since entering the house.

Upon arrival, the 72-year-old actor left viewers unhappy after he ogled and grabbed host AJ Odudu. Last night (April 9), Mickey rubbed people the wrong way after he made homophobic remarks to fellow American housemate JoJo Siwa. He was given an immediate formal warning by CBB.

However, Mickey just can’t seem to catch a break, as fans are annoyed with him yet again by his latest decision…

Mickey saves Daley from the first eviction (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke saves Daley Thompson from first eviction

On Tuesday, Mickey was given the Guardian Angel power during the game show segment from the previous episode. This allowed him to give another housemate immunity from this Friday’s first live eviction.

Last night, he was asked to enter the Diary Room and make his decision. As a result, he chose to save Olympic champion Daley Thompson, praising his “down-to-earth” personality.

While Daley has yet to clash with anyone in the house, viewers were upset to find out about his “homophobic and transphobic” comments that resurfaced online.

Fans were manifesting he would be the first housemate to be evicted from the series. However, thanks to Mickey, he has escaped the public vote tomorrow.

JoJo, on the other hand, was given the power to pick someone for the public vote. Following Mickey’s homophobic remarks, she chose him without hesitation.

Fans wanted Daley to be the first housemate evicted (Credit; ITV)

Viewers are ‘fuming’ with Mickey’s choice

After hoping Daley would be this year’s first evictee, fans reacted to the news after they found out he was safe.

“Fuming that Danny and JoJo might be nominated just for being in confrontations already when they did nothing wrong while the abysmal Daley is safe,” one user wrote on X.

“Of course Mickey used his power to save Daley,” another shared, adding the eye roll emoji.

“Ffs of course Mickey gives Daley immunity,” a third remarked.

“SO Mickey the homophobe saved the transphobe Daley but our lesbian queen JoJo Siwa got her payback and put Mickey up for the killer nomination. I LOVE HER,” a fourth person said.

“UGH NOT THE TRANSPHOBE DALEY,” a fifth viewer expressed.

“He gave immunity to DALEY??? NOOOOO,” a sixth person said.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother in crisis as house is immediately put in lockdown following ‘terrifying’ security breach

CBB continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1.

Are you watching this year’s CBB? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!