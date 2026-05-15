Furys fans appalled by Netflix’s wedding gift to Venezuela: ‘Not appropriate for a 16 year old!’

Fury Fans are less than impressed with Netflix’s wedding gift to Venezuela as she prepares to get married this weekend.

Venezuela, 16, is expected to get married this weekend to partner Noah Price, 18, after getting engaged on her 16th birthday.

Previously, Venezuela and her mum, Paris, opened up about her big day, explaining she will have 16 bridesmaids. Her father, Tyson, will also be covering the cost of the wedding in line with Traveller tradition.

Venezuela got engaged to Noah on his 16th birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Venezuela Fury opens up wedding gift from Netflix

Recently, Venezuela and her family starred in another Netflix series, At Home With The Furys. To celebrate her upcoming wedding, the network sent Venezuela a gift to honour the occasion.

In a TikTok clip shared yesterday (May 14), Venezuela opened the gift on camera while mum Paris filmed her.

“Oh my god, what is it?” she said as she began to unwrap it. Revealing to be a crystal vase, Paris insisted the gift is “very gypsy-esque”.

Taking the item out of its box, the teenager appeared happy with the present, describing it as “beautiful”. Thanking Netflix, she said she plans to use it and fill it with flowers.

‘No thanks!’

Fans of the family were quick to react to the gift by appearing in the comments section. Many, unfortunately, were not impressed.

“My 16-year-old girl still prefers books and films and Xbox games,” one user wrote.

“Not appropriate for a 16 year old,” another person insisted.

“No thanks,” a third remarked.

“Definitely not,” a fourth said.

‘I love how thoughtful this was’

Meanwhile, others thought it was a lovely present to receive.

“Beautiful and very thoughtful gift,” one said.

“Awww thats so beautiful…. reminder to noah he must bring you flowers every week,” another shared.

“Must be close to getting married now. Beautiful vase,” a third expressed.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “I love how thoughtful this was and not just a generic PR style gift.”

Read more: Inside Tyson and Paris Fury’s wedding as they renew vows

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