Venezuela Fury is preparing for a wedding with fiancé Noah Price — but fans are now asking one key question: how old is he?

Venezuela, 16, is currently appearing in Series 2 of the Netflix family reality show At Home With The Furys. At the end of episode six, titled Cats Out of the Bag, Venezuela opens up about her relationship after it made headlines following her decision to post Noah online.

Her mum, Paris, shared her concerns about how fast things are moving, saying: “If Venezuela followed the life I followed, getting married and leaving the nest, I think I would be heartbroken.”

Noah proposed to Venezuela on her 16th birthday (Credit: Netflix)

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price get engaged after birthday proposal

Fast forward and the couple are officially engaged, after Noah proposed on Venezuela’s 16th birthday.

Now wedding plans are already in motion, with Venezuela starting to look at dresses and venues. Her mum has also been involved, reportedly bringing some “quirky ideas” to the table — including bold acid pink-and-yellow bouquets.

While the guest list is expected to be kept “quite small”, Venezuela admitted to OK! that things may end up feeling a lot bigger than planned.

“To anyone else it’ll be like the biggest wedding in the world, because we’re all very OTT,” she said.

Noah is older than Venezuela (Credit: Shutterstock)

How old is Noah Price?

Since going public with their relationship, fans have been keen to know more about Noah — particularly after noticing he is older than Venezuela.

According to reports, Noah is 17 years old and an amateur boxer.

The couple have not yet revealed when their wedding will take place.

However, they recently marked a milestone by making their first public appearance together last week.

On Saturday (April 11), they were spotted attending her dad Tyson Fury’s fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

During episode seven of At Home With The Furys, titled Three Weddings and a… Blazing Row, Noah also shared his thoughts on Venezuela, describing her as “different from other people”.

“She’s like a psychopath, but good,” he added as she began to laugh.

Read more: Inside Tyson and Paris Fury’s wedding as they renew vows

At Home With The Furys, series 1 and 2, are available to stream now on Netflix

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