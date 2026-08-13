Victoria Beckham ‘devastated’ as Brooklyn and Nicola plan reunion with family

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly planning a trip to the UK to see members of his wider family; however, David and Victoria Beckham are not expected to be involved.

Heat claims the couple want to meet Brooklyn’s grandparents, including David’s mother, Sandra, and Victoria’s father, Tony. A source alleged the plan has left his parents “extremely hurt” as their estrangement continues.

The fresh claim follows a much longer period of reported strain. Brooklyn was said to have cut contact with his family for three months before his 2022 wedding to Nicola, and relations are still described as unresolved.

Brooklyn and Nicola are planning a trip to the UK (Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock)

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly upset over Brooklyn’s plans

According to Heat, Brooklyn remains in touch with some of his relatives and feels particularly close to Sandra and Tony.

The publication’s source claimed David and Victoria believe their son would be crossing a line if he visited his grandparents while continuing to have no contact with them.

It comes after another apparent near miss in the south of France. Brooklyn and Nicola were reportedly spotted getting an ice cream with his godfather Sir Elton John while David and Victoria were eating at a nearby restaurant.

The insider alleged that Brooklyn’s wider family would be pleased to see him, but would also find the situation difficult while his relationship with his parents remained unresolved.

There have reportedly been attempts to reopen communication. In June, Brooklyn’s sister Harper was pictured delivering a letter to his Los Angeles home, although the couple were not there. A representative for Brooklyn and Nicola later described the incident as “choreographed for the cameras”.

Heat also claimed that David, Victoria, Romeo and Cruz have made other efforts to reach out without success.

ED! has contacted Brooklyn and Victoria’s representatives for comment.

David and Victoria are said to be ‘devastated’ ( Photo by Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn’s business plans

The reported visit is not said to be solely about family. Brooklyn is also expected to promote his Cloud 23 hot sauce brand while in Britain.

Heat’s source claimed he is discussing possible television interviews and hopes to keep the focus on his business. However, the insider suggested Brooklyn understands that questions about his family are likely to come up.

Nicola is also said to view the journey as an opportunity for the couple to defend their position publicly. The source alleged that she wants to show they are not hiding and believes David and Victoria have caused the problems between the two sides.

No date for the reported visit was given, while no broadcasters were named in connection with the possible interviews.

If the journey goes ahead as claimed, one question will remain: could spending time with Brooklyn’s wider family create a route towards reconciliation with David and Victoria, or leave the divide looking deeper than ever?

Read more: Cruz Beckham accused of throwing major shade at Brooklyn in new video: ‘This has to be a dig!’

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