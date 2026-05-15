Adam Peaty accused of ‘using’ Gordon Ramsay by estranged family

Adam Peaty has been accused of ‘using’ his famous father-in-law Gordon Ramsay by his estranged family.

The swimmer recently decided to compete in the upcoming Commonwealth Games under his new, married name – Adam Ramsay-Peaty. He’s also changed his name on Instagram.

Now, those close to his estranged family have claimed that Adam’s loved ones think he’s “cashing in” because the “Ramsay name opens doors”.

Adam Peaty now calls Gordon Ramsay ‘Dad’, it’s claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Adam Peaty ‘cashing in’ on Gordon Ramsay’s name, family claim

A source told the Daily Mail that Adam’s estranged family reckon he’s ‘cashing in’ on his celebrity chef father-in-law Gordon Ramsay by competing in the Commonwealth Games under his new name.

The family source said: “As much as Adam wants to be a Ramsay, he is not. He is a Peaty. Adam has financial control and is cashing in on the Ramsay name because it opens doors. He is playing a role.”

Suggesting that he’s “embarrassed of his roots and upbringing”, they went on to add: “Adam may be rich but we have something that he hasn’t and that is brains, loyalty, integrity and family. Money makes for a cold bedfellow. It can’t hold you tight when things go wrong or when you have a bad day.

“When you live to be famous you aren’t living, you are playing a role. Fame is but fleeting but family is forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Ramsay-Peaty OBE (@adamramsaypeaty)

‘Two sides to every story’

The Peaty family have been embroiled in an ongoing bitter feud for months. Adam’s mum Caroline had revealed she’s “devastated” by her son’s estrangement.

The first public sign of trouble occurred when Caroline was not invited to Holly’s hen party at Soho Farmhouse. This omission led to public backlash from Adam’s aunt on social media.

Swimmer Adam married Holly Ramsay – the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay – in December. Other than his sister Bethany, none of Adam’s family were invited to the nuptials.

Gordon’s name holds a lot of sway in the industry, sources close to the Peaty family have said (Credit: Splash News)

At the time, he shared a statement which urged people to be aware “there are always two sides to every story”.

Adam has also fully embraced life as part of the Ramsay clan. So much so that it’s now claimed that he calls Gordon and wife Tana ‘Mum and Dad’.

ED! has contacted Adam’s reps for comment.

Read more: How Adam Peaty and Gordon Ramsay’s fortunes stack up

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