Adam Peaty’s heartbroken mum shares series of cryptic New Year messages

Adam Peaty’s heartbroken mum Caroline has taken to Instagram to share a series of pointed messages.

Caroline, 60, has cut a forlorn figure after she was uninvited from her son’s wedding to Holly Ramsay, which took place on December 27.

The row reportedly erupted after Caroline bought a dress for the big day that Adam and Holly disapproved of. Tensions had also been simmering between Adam and his brother, James. When Adam was on his stag do in Budapest, James reportedly sent ‘threatening messages’ to Adam.

Caroline Peaty didn’t attend son Adam’s wedding (Credit: BBC)

Adam Peaty’s mum Caroline posts tragic Instagram quotes

Taking to her Instagram Story, Caroline shared images of quotes that many thought were aimed at Adam and wife Holly.

The first was an image of a robin and a ladybird sat together, and looked towards the New Year.

“Just a little reminder that you don’t have to make resolutions, or huge decisions, or big proclamations. You can just set some sweet intentions and take each day as it comes,” the image said.

The second was a particularly poignant post. It read: “I won’t end this year pretending everything was fine. I lost a piece of myself this year that I will never get back, and I’m not forcing a smile like it didn’t change me.

“So no… I won’t be saying ‘2026 is going to be my year’. I’ll be praying that I recover next year, that my heart never has to break like this again, that I never have to survive something like this again.”

The quote continued: “I’ll be praying for peace… real peace, the kind that lets me breathe without fighting for it. I deserve a year that doesn’t hurt.”

Adam and Holly tied the knot on December 27 (Credit: Splash News)

Adam and Holly’s wedding day

Olympic swimmer Adam, and Holly, 26, tied the knot at Bath Abbey over Christmas.

Although 200 guests were in attendance, neither Adam’s mother or father, nor his brothers, attended the lavish ceremony.

Only Adam’s sister Bethany was at the church, as she served as a bridesmaid for Holly.

Caroline has expressed her dismay at the family feud. As well as missing the wedding, she was not at Holly’s lavish hen do at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

Bethany, pictured right, is the only member of Adam’s family who attended the ceremony (Credit: Splash News)

On the eve of the big day, she told press that the pair “have cut my heart out” and “don’t understand” the pain she is in.

“My family is split because of the goings on…because of the wedding,” she told the Mail Online.

Caroline added she considered “watching the event” from the street, but found that she would be “too sad”.

Neither Adam nor Holly has commented officially on the ongoing feud.

