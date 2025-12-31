Bethany Peaty reveals bridesmaids gifts from Holly Ramsay amid claims she ‘betrayed’ family by attending Adam’s wedding

Bethany Peaty appears to be the only family member to survive brother Adam Peaty’s purge following his feud with mother Caroline.

Unlike the rest of his immediate family, she attended Adam’s wedding to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly Ramsay, on December 27. Not only that — she was also a bridesmaid along with Holly’s sisters, Tilly and Megan.

But amid claims that she “betrayed” the Peaty family, Bethany seems to have made her allegiances clear as she shared the lavish bridesmaid gifts Holly gave her in a series of Instagram Stories. At the time of writing, the Instagram account is private.

Holly gave Bethany a number of lavish gifts (Credit: Splash News)

Bethany Peaty shares bridesmaids gifts

The first gift was a pot of a specially-engraved tub of Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, which retails at £79. The engraving reads: “Magic Beth,” while on-screen text on the story says: “Love you Holly.”

Second was a series of embroidered gifts. This included pillowcases embroidered with “Beth” and “Bridesmaid”, and bags embroidered with Bethany’s and her partner Dan’s names.

In addition to this, Bethany’s haul also included a black pyjama set, a sleep mask and a sweet handkerchief that read: “Beth Bridesmaid 27.12.2025.”

Bethany was one of the bridesmaids at the Christmas wedding (Credit: Splash News)

Bethany accused of ‘betraying’ Peaty family

Reportedly, Caroline was left devastated by Bethany’s role in the wedding. An insider alleged to The Sun: “Beth has betrayed her mum to see what she can get out of being the only family member who gets on with Adam and Holly.

“This isn’t the Bethany we all know, she’s changed her appearance and personality to fit in with the Ramsays’ celebrity lifestyle.”

Dan was branded ‘insensitive’ (Credit: Splash News)

Dan Walker faces backlash after sharing Instagram posts from Adam Peaty wedding

Bethany isn’t the only wedding attendee to have posted on Instagram.

Dan Walker, who became friends with Adam after they both appeared on Strictly in 2021, posted two pictures. One of the wedding order of service and a page showing the hymn Be Thou My Vision.

He accompanied this with the caption: “Great wedding, top people, wonderful service, unforgettable reception, brilliant speeches, and we got to sing some bangers in the church too.”

However, in light of recent events, the post was flooded with comments branding Dan “insensitive”.

“Sorry, Dan, but did you really have to post this?” one asked. “For those of Adam’s family who weren’t there, for whatever reason, it might come across as insensitive.”

Read More: Savage way Adam Peaty uninvited great aunt and uncle four days before his wedding ‘revealed’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!