Dan Walker faces huge backlash as he shares pictures from inside Adam Peaty’s wedding

Dan Walker has caused furore online after sharing Instagram photos from Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding.

The widely-documented wedding was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Holly’s famous father, Gordon Ramsay, attending the celebration. However, there was a noticeable absence.

This is because the nuptials, which took place on Saturday (December 27), coincided with an explosive family feud, as reports claim that the Olympian banned his mother, Caroline, from the wedding after weeks of escalating tensions.

Allegedly, this happened after Holly failed to invite Caroline to her hen do.

Dan Walker posts Adam Peaty wedding pics

Dan’s post included a photo of the wedding order of service and a page showing the hymn Be Thou My Vision.

The order of service had a picture of Bath Abbey on the front, plus the couple’s names and the date and time of the wedding.

In the accompanying caption, he wrote that he had a “lovely time” attending the event, adding: “Great wedding, top people, wonderful service, unforgettable reception, brilliant speeches, and we got to sing some bangers in the church too.”

Dan and Adam became friends when they both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. He attended the nuptials with his wife Sarah.

Dan Walker became friends with Adam Peaty after appearing together on Strictly (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Backlash

However, the wedding post didn’t get a positive reaction. Instead, fans flocked to the comments to bash Dan for being “insensitive”, given the circumstances.

“Sorry Dan, but did you really have to post this?” one wrote. “For those of Adam’s family who weren’t there, for whatever reason, it might come across as insensitive.” A second asked: “Are some things not kept private?”

While a third chimed in: “Sorry Dan, poor judgment given the devastating circumstances for the Peaty parents who after all ensured he became an Olympian.”

Adding to the chorus, a fourth described this post as “upsetting on so many levels”, while a fifth remarked: “This is the second post I’ve read about this wedding. How can you be so heartless as to brag about having a lovely day when the most important person in his life wasn’t there? You call yourself a Christian, Dan. This is the action of a spiteful person.”

Addressing Dan directly, a sixth said: “Thought more highly of you, Dan Walker — gone down in my estimation.”

Gordon allegedly hit out at Adam’s mother Caroline in a speech (Credit: Splash News)

Gordon Ramsay makes wedding dig

As father of the bride, Gordon made a speech at the wedding, during which he reportedly made a dig at Caroline.

During the speech, Gordon allegedly remarked on how “beautiful” Holly looked before referring to his own wife, telling Adam: “Look at Tana, and that’s what you have to look forward to.”

Purportedly, he then addressed Holly and said: “Shame you don’t have the same.”

The celebrity chef is also said to have promised that Tana would be “a good mum to them both”.

Following this, a family source alleged to the Daily Mail: “Caroline can’t believe Gordon brought their family troubles up his speech. It is outrageous and very hurtful.

“By him saying Tana will be a good mum to them both makes Caroline sound like a bad mum. It was a cruel dig at her. She has always done her best for all her children. She is a very good mum.”

