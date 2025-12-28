Olympic swimmer Adm Peaty, 31, received a brutal text from his aunt on the day of his wedding to Holly Ramsay, 25, it has been revealed.

Adam and Holly, who tied the knot in Bath yesterday (Saturday, December 27), didn’t invite the swimmer’s mum to their big day.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding drama

Adam’s mum, Caroline, was reportedly uninvited from the wedding after a falling out over Holly’s hen-do. Holly invited mum Tana, sister Tilly, as well as family friend Victoria Beckham to the party, but failed to invite Adam’s mum.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Caroline claimed that a divide between her and her son began during preparations for the engagement party.

Caroline claimed wider family on the Peaty side weren’t invited to the bash. She then sent what she claimed was a carefully-worded message to Holly, telling her that family was as important to Caroline as it is to Holly, and asked her to reconsider the guest list. Adam reportedly didn’t take kindly to the message.

During his stag do, Adam was reportedly sent threatening texts, which left him “freaked out”.

The Olympian was given police protection as his plane landed back in the UK following his stag do. His brother, James, was reportedly arrested over allegations of sending threats to him during his stag.

Adam’s aunt sends text after his wedding

Now, it’s been reported that Adam’s aunt, Louise, sent her estranged nephew a text on his wedding day to Holly, slamming his decision to ban his mum from his big day.

According to the Daily Mail, the text reportedly read: “I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through, and despite it all, she loves you still. Shame on you both. Shame.

“Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.”

His great aunt, Jane, told the publication, “I just feel so sorry for Caroline. I can’t believe he’s done this to his mother, who’s done so much for him from an early age. To be treated like this is not kind.”

Who was at the wedding?

The ceremony, which was held at Bath Abbey, Bath, Somerset, proved to be a star-studded affair.

David and Victoria Beckham, along with their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were in attendance. Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and ex-Strictly star Dan Walker were also present.

Holly’s family was also there, with dad Gordon Ramsay walking her down the aisle.

Of Adam’s family, his sister, Bethany, was a maid of honour. However, his mother, father, and brothers – James and Richard – were absent from proceedings.

Adam reportedly invited his dad, but on the basis that he sat at the back of the church, a move described as “awful” by one source who spoke to The Sun.

