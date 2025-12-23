Inside Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s pre-wedding celebrations as they prepare for their big day amid family feud

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are just days away from their lavish wedding, and so the celebrations are in full swing – despite the ongoing family feud.

On December 27, Holly and Adam will say ‘I do’ in a lavish star-studded ceremony. But someone who won’t be there is Adam’s own mother, Caroline.

But the very public feud seems to not be taking up much focus for Adam and Holly, as they get well and truly into the wedding spirit – alongside her family members.

So, let’s have a look at their pre-wedding celebrations, and everything we know about the big day. Including why his family won’t be attending…

The couple have reportedly uninvited Adam’s mum (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Adam Peaty family feud

Insiders have claimed that the rift between Adam and his mum has been brewing ever since he and Holly began dating. But tensions appeared to escalate when Caroline wasn’t invited to Holly’s lavish hen party.

After the hen-do, Adam’s aunt took to social media, slamming Holly for not including Caroline, claiming she has “inflicted hurt” on her family.

Things then ramped up when Adam allegedly banned his mum from seeing his five-year-old son George – and from coming to the wedding.

But over time, things haven’t simmered down. In fact, it appears it’s only gotten worse. And it resulted in Adam sharing his own shock statement on the allegations which have been “deeply hurtful” to him.

Holly’s family have been supportive (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Pre-wedding holiday

However, the family feud hasn’t stopped the couple from looking to their future. And that involves getting ready for their big day which is right around the corner.

But before they got into full wedding mode, Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay took themselves off on a family trip.

The couple, alongside Adam’s son, George, and Holly’s famous dad, Gordon Ramsay, mum, Tana, and her siblings, headed off to Lapland.

Holly shared a series of photos of the trip on her Instagram, where she posed on the ski slopes, while wearing £233 Miu Miu sunglasses.

In other photos Adam appeared to be wearing a £420 Prada wool and cashmere beanie.

Gordon Ramsay shared his own images from the trip, including a photograph of the Northern Lights.

Holly shared snaps of her meal (Credit: Instagram)

£135 meal at Gordon Ramsay’s lavish restaurant

But now, the family are back home. And now, the pre-wedding celebrations can get well and truly underway.

On Monday evening (December 22) Holly and Adam dined at her dad’s Mayfair restaurant, as guests already started arriving for the big day.

The family had dinner appeared to enjoy some prawns and caviar coated sushi at Ramsay’s Lucky Cat restaurant. Typically, a seat at the ‘chef’s table’ costs £180 per person.

Holly was joined by Eve Winnington, the wife of Australian swimmer Elijah Winnington, and another close friend. The girls shared photos on Instagram throughout the night.

In one snap, Holly showed off her meal. The star chose to dine on a £135 seafood platter. It featured a selection of sushi, salted edamame and sweet and sour prawns.

Holly’s friends will be at the wedding (Credit: Instagram)

Who will be attending the Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay wedding?

While the exact guest list for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay has not been revealed, it’s safe to assume quite a lot of their close Hollywood friends will be in attendance.

Obviously, Holly’s very famous family will be there, especially as they seem to be close to the couple following Adam’s family issues.

Then, we can expect those who were at Holly’s hen-do to make the trip for the wedding.

This includes Victoria Beckham, who is a very close friend to the family – and is also going through her own family feud.

Holly and Adam are getting married soon (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

When are Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay getting married?

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay will be getting married on December 27 – less than a week away!

It’s reported that the couple will say ‘I do’ at Bath’s iconic Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

Before the ceremony begins, the guests will be sharing some festive drinks – and the celebrations are expected to continue well into the night.

Based on how incredible their pre-wedding celebrations have been, we can only imagine how iconic their big day will be.

We can’t wait to see the photos!

