Brooklyn Beckham ‘considering’ dropping his family surname in ‘ultimate insult’ to Victoria and David

It appears the reported feud between Brooklyn Beckham-Peltz and his parents is still going on, and it’s been suggested he is considering a huge move.

Back in May, reports started surfacing that there was ongoing behind-the-scenes tension between the Beckham clan. It was initially spotted when Brooklyn missed his dad’s 50th birthday bash. But then, reports suggested it has actually been going on for quite some time.

Seven months later, though, and it looks like hopes for reconciliation may still be far away, as sources claim Brooklyn is considering making the “ultimate insult”.

Brooklyn could be stepping away from the Beckham name (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Why is Brooklyn Beckham feuding with his family?

While there has been a lot of speculation regarding the origin of the Beckham feud, reports claim it is down to Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola’s frayed relationship with his parents.

Things heated up when, just a month after David’s birthday bash, it was reported that Brooklyn told his family he wanted “no more contact” with them.

Back in August, Brooklyn and Nicola decided to renew their vows in a huge lavish ceremony. But guests that were notably missing were the Beckhams. And it was reported that Victoria felt “pain and humiliation” over not being invited.

However, many thought things may have been improving between the family when Brooklyn made brief appearances in his mum’s documentary. But it’s believed that isn’t the case.

And now, Brooklyn’s potentially cutting even more ties with them – by removing his family surname.

Brooklyn and Nicola recently renewed their vows (Credit: broadimage / SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn’s ‘ultimate insult’ to David and Victoria

According to Heat Magazine, Brooklyn’s next move could cut all ties between him and his family, making it hard to ever come back from.

Currently, Brooklyn and Nicola have a double-barrelled name. After they got married, they wanted to keep both family names, and therefore became Beckham-Peltz. But amid the ongoing reported feud, that may change.

A source told the outlet: “It’s been nearly a year since Brooklyn last spoke to his parents, and while they have tried to build bridges, he has no intention of meeting with them until they issue a public apology to Nicola.”

They claim that Brooklyn is hoping for a “personal rebrand” in 2026, and to “start afresh”, which even includes potentially dropping Beckham from his surname.

The source alleged: “They both feel their double-barrelled name is associated with the feud and they want to move on. They don’t need the Beckham name anymore and they would like any future babies to be Peltz.”

But the Beckham name is so iconic that the move is being described as the “ultimate insult” to both Victoria and David, with the insider claiming there would be “no going back” for the family.

“Nicola and her family want him to succeed on his own right, and not just be part of Brand Beckham. Brooklyn feels he is a fully-fledged Peltz, and wants to show his loyalty to them” the source added.

Entertainment Daily have reached out to Brooklyn’s reps for comment.

