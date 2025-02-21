Gordon Ramsay has revealed the preparations for his daughter Holly‘s wedding to Adam Peaty are in full swing. He even has his wedding speech prepared.

Holly, 25, and Strictly Star Adam, 30, started dating in 2021 and became engaged last September. Holly gushed about her fiancé in her engagement announcement calling him her “best friend”.

While the nuptials won’t happen until the end of the year, the celebrity chef has already thought of a warning for his future son-in-law in his wedding speech.

Holly and Adam will tie the knot at the end of 2025 (Credit: Splash News)

Gordon Ramsay reveals date for Holly and Adam Peaty’s wedding

During filming of the Jonathan Ross Show earlier this week, Gordon shared new details about his daughter’s upcoming wedding.

The TV chef said: “It’s going to be a Christmas wedding and they’re looking at areas and venues and lots of planning.”

Meanwhile, Adam, who appeared in the 2021 series of Strictly, asked for Holly’s parents’ blessings before proposing to her.

As a future son-in-law, we couldn’t ask for anyone better.

When asked if he sought Gordon’s permission to marry his daughter, the restaurateur said: “Not really permission but he’s a very nice guy. He’s so down to earth and so focused and disciplined. He sat us down in Cornwall. He said: ‘Holly is just the perfect woman. I’d like to get your blessing – from you and Tana for her hand in marriage.’ It was that sort of amazing moment.”

Gordon heaped praise on Adam, saying: “As a future son-in-law, we couldn’t ask for anyone better.”

Tana and Gordon Ramsay share six children together (Credit: Splash News)

Warning in the wedding speech

Gordon only has the sweetest things to say about Adam. Still, he has ensured his wedding speech carries a warning for his daughter’s husband-to-be.

When asked what his speech on the wedding day will include, Gordon responded jokingly saying: “It’s going to be something short and simple – don’t [bleep] this up!”

On a more serious note, the TV chef thinks Adam is “so grounded”. Commenting on his daughter’s relationship with her fiancé, Gordon said: “Those two get on so well. It’s a blessing.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his relationship with his future son-in-law, he said: “It gets a little bit competitive between him and [Holly’s twin brother] Jack, and myself when we’re swimming.”

Adam is a British swimmer who won a gold medal in the 100-metre backstroke at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He’s also an eight-time World Champion, a 16-time European Champion and a four-time Commonwealth Champion.

