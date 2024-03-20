Holly Ramsay, the daugher of chef Gordon, has addressed baby plans with boyfriend Adam Peaty following her recent family news.

In November 2023, Holly’s parents Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcomed their sixth child – a little boy called Jesse.

Holly has been dating Strictly Come Dancing star Adam since last year, and has now addressed whether the pair have discussed babies of their own.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly addressed baby plans with boyfriend Adam (Credit: Shutterstock)

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty

When asked whether having baby in the house has made her “broody”, Holly told OK!: “Oh my goodness – I’ve only just got a boyfriend!” That’s that, then!

She went on to discuss her relationship with Adam, saying: “[It’s going] very well, thank you. Fingers crossed for Paris this summer.”

When asked if her famous dad Gordon ever gives Olympic swimmer Adam any “advice” or “pep talks”, Holly said: “Totally different areas. One’s a chef, one’s in a pool. Obviously, they’re both high performance (men) – they both bond over that, but they prefer to talk about cars, to be honest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy)

When Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty started dating

Last summer, Holly and Adam were linked as reports claimed they were dating. Their relationship was later seemingly confirmed on Instagram as they holidayed together.

Adam also appeared at an event at Silverstone with Holly and her dad, and also attended the Manchester launch of Gordon’s Lucky Cat restaurant in June.

In October last year, the pair sparked engagement rumours on social media after spotting a ring on Holly’s finger.

Holly began dating Adam last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last year, a source reportedly explained how Adam and Holly became a thing. They told The Sun: “Holly is a gorgeous girl and Adam sparked up a conversation on social media. He was liking a lot of her photographs on Instagram and he’s now made a move.”

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Adam showed off his tattoo tribute to Holly. Adam had the letter ‘H’ tattooed on his chest.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay fears he’ll be oldest dad at the school gates following birth of baby Jesse

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!