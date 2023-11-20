Gordon Ramsay fears he’ll be oldest dad at the school gates following birth of baby Jesse

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently welcomed his sixth baby, son Jesse James, into the world with wife Tana. However, he’s now opened up, sharing his parenting fears as the little boy grows up.

The 57-year-old TV star said parenthood this time around was “really extraordinary”, adding he feels “just blessed”.

However, Gordon has one eye on the future, and Jesse’s schooling…

Gordon Ramsay celebrates safe arrival of baby Jesse

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the TV star appears to be loving having a tiny baby to care for.

However, with his 60th birthday just around the corner, Gordon appears worried about his advancing age. He joked about being the oldest parent at school when the time comes for Jesse to start his education. So much so, that the chef has admitted he would go on the school run in disguise.

“I’m also sure I’ll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I’ll keep my cap and glasses on,” he said.

Gordon is already a dad to Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 22, and Oscar, four. He made the surprise announcement earlier this month that Tana, who he married in 1996, had given birth to their son.

Gordon was against the idea of having a sixth child

Back in September, Gordon confessed he was against the idea of having a sixth child, however, his wife wanted one. Speaking to Nick Grimshaw, he confessed: “‘I’ve got a little secret. Tana wants another one.

“‘It’s like going to school, going out for dinner in two buses. And secondly, I’m going to be the oldest [bleep]er at school. ‘Who’s your grandad?’ And what about sports day? The egg and spoon race. What am I going to do? So, I’d love another one, but no.” he continued.

Talking to HELLO!, Tana admitted to wanting more kids back in 2021. She said: “Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies but I think I’ll still be saying that when I’m in my seventies!”

