Gordon Ramsay announces arrival of sixth baby months after joke about wife Tana expecting

Gordon Ramsay has shared news that he and wife Tana Ramsay have welcomed a baby.

He shared the news on Instagram, as he captioned two beautiful pics: “What an amazing birthday present – please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.”

Gordon Ramsay, 57, and Tana, 49, already had five children: Megan, 25, twins Holly Ramsay and Jack, 23, Matilda aka Tilly, 22, and Oscar, four.

The couple suffered a miscarriage in 2016.

No sooner had Gordon shared his happy news on Instagram than he was inundated with congratulations and well wishes from celebrity friends as well as fans.

Co-star Fred Sirieix wrote: “Wow! Congratulations. See you soon x”

Fellow chef James Martin said: “Congrats x”

The nation’s PE teacher Joe Wicks posted: “Absolutely wonderful news. Congratulations mate. Love to the family.”

Gordon celebrated his birthday on November 8, so their new son is indeed an amazing present.

Back in January, Gordon pranked everyone by joking that Tana was expecting.

He appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden and seemingly announced the pregnancy before backtracking, revealing it to be a joke.

He added: “Tana would like another baby and I’m like ‘no, no, no, no’. It’s already hard enough thinking about when I go to take Oscar to school, ‘Hey, what’s your grandad’s name?'”

Perhaps that conversation got him thinking again though!

