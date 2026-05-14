Katie Price reveals she’s had huge row with husband Lee Andrews over GMB no-show

Katie Price has hit out at husband Lee Andrews after he failed to show during her Good Morning Britain interview earlier this week.

Lee was meant to appear on the show alongside Katie for a joint interview. However, the Dubai-based businessman pulled out at the last minute, claiming he’d not been able to make his flight due to work commitments.

Katie had to go on GMB without Lee (Credit: ITV)

Lee Andrews’ no-show during Katie Price’s GMB interview

On Tuesday (May 12), Katie was meant to appear on GMB alongside her husband, Lee.

However, at the last minute, Lee cancelled, claiming he hadn’t been able to make his flight due to work commitments. However, rumours have been abound for some time now that Lee has a travel ban preventing him from leaving Dubai.

Susanna Reid explained to Katie how they’d contacted the Foreign Office, who said: “We supported a British man who was detained in the UAE.”

However, Katie denied that it was about Lee. “No, I feel like they just said it to me in there [backstage] so I just said to Lee, apparently a British man has been detained, can you confirm its not you?” and he’s done a voice note back and said it’s not him and sent laughing emojis,” she said.

“He just didn’t make the flight. He’s coming here to spend quite a few months now,” she then said.

“He’s flying from Muscat and he had things to do, he didn’t make the flight but he’s at the airport now.”

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Katie Price slams Lee

Last night (Wednesday, May 13), on the podcast she hosts alongside sister Sophie, Katie revealed that she’d had a bust-up with Lee following his GMB interview snub.

“I feel like he is massively mugging you off,” Sophie told her sister. “And he’s done it on live TV.”

Katie was in agreement. “I have said to him: ‘You’ve made me look like a [bleep], you’ve made yourself look like a massive [bleep].’

“It’s now become a soap opera, something from EastEnders of ‘is he coming, isn’t he?’ It’s all been built up. This is why I want relationships – normally – more private,” she then added.

Sophie then hinted that the issue was a point of contention between them, however, insisted they would “not argue”.

Lee failed to fly to the UK (Credit: ITV)

‘He is massively mugging you off’

Continuing, Katie said: “At the end of the day, it’s between me and him, not really anyone else.

“But he hasn’t made it to the UK, and I’ve said to him he needs to make it to the UK, because if he doesn’t, then there’s obviously something not right going on,” she then said.

“And if he does make it to England, it will shut all the rumours up.”

Read more: Concerns for Katie Price as ‘cracks starting to show’ with husband Lee Andrews: ‘He needs to accept the game is up!’

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