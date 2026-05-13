Concerns for Katie Price as ‘cracks starting to show’ with husband Lee Andrews: ‘He needs to accept the game is up!’

Katie Price was stood up by husband Lee Andrews live on TV yesterday (May 12), and now her family and friends are said to be concerned.

Katie and Lee were supposed to appear on Good Morning Britain together yesterday. It would’ve been their first joint TV interview, following their whirlwind wedding earlier this year.

However, hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls revealed they would just be chatting to Katie, with the model revealing Lee – who is definitely not subjected to a travel ban – missing his flight…

Katie Price was meant to appear on GMB with husband Lee Andrews yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Lee Andrews stands Katie Price up for GMB appearance

Speaking on the show, Katie claimed: “He just didn’t make the flight. He’s coming here to spend quite a few months now. He’s been sorting out my visa, my international driving licence.”

She added: “He’s flying from Muscat, and he had things to do; he didn’t make the flight, but he’s at the airport now.”

A pre-recorded clip of Lee at the airport was then showed on screen, to which Susanna asked Katie: “I wonder if he’s telling you everything, do you trust him?” to which Katie said: “Yes.”

Ed Balls then asked if Lee was normally unreliable, and she replied: “Not with me.”

However, 36 hours on from Lee’s trip to the airport, he still doesn’t appear to have landed in Blighty, despite insisting: “Yes, I am at the airport and flying to my wife. I am on my way to her.”

Now, it’s been reported that friends and family are concerned.

Instead, Lee shared videos of himself at the airport (Credit: ITV/Instagram)

‘They’re worried it’s going to take its toll’

Speaking to The Sun, sources said it wasn’t nice to see Katie “put on the spot” over Lee’s whereabouts during her GMB appearance.

“All she ever does is try to be the perfect wife, but she’s struggling with the constant uncertainty. Her inner circle are worried it’s going to take its toll on her. It’s put a lot of pressure on the other relationships in her life – like with her sister Sophie, who has been terrified about Lee’s intentions from the start,” the insider alleged.

They added: “She deserves more – or at least some transparency. It’s one thing Lee supposedly missed the flight. But the videos of him at the airport while he desperately insists he is still coming are a hard watch. There is a feeling that he needs to accept the game is up. They are worried about how Katie will react when she realises that something is amiss.”

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‘Cracks are starting to show’

The insider went on to claim that the “cracks are starting to show” in Katie’s whirlwind fourth marriage.

They alleged: “Katie was desperate to keep painting a happy picture, but the cracks are starting to show. She will have been upset about the line of questioning about the man she loves. She is a hopeless romantic and wants to believe the best in Lee, even if no one else does.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie Price’s five children and who their dads are Katie Price has five children from previous relationships. They are: Katie’s firstborn child is Harvey. She gave birth to him in May 2002 following a brief romance with former footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey has complex needs and multiple disabilities. Dwight has had no involvement in Harvey’s life.

Katie shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Andre. Junior was born in June 2005. Princess followed two years later in June 2007.

Katie also has two kids with ex-husband, Kieran Hayler. Son Jett arrived in August 2013. Katie gave birth to his little sister Bunny in August 2014.

Read more: Susanna Reid sends GMB fans wild in sheer blouse and leather skirt

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