‘It broke me’: Race Across the World 2026’s Katie talks about the trauma of caring for her sick mum with brother Harrison

Race Across the World‘s Katie and Harrison share an emotional moment tonight as they open up about caring for their seriously ill mum during their teenage years.

The siblings reveal the heartbreaking reality of their lives as the race moves from Turkey into Georgia, with the pressure continuing to build.

While trying to earn extra cash picking tea leaves, the pair begin reflecting on one of the toughest periods together.

Race Across the World’s Katie and Harrison reveal the toll of caring for their poorly mum (Credit: BBC)

As they talk, Harrison admits he now feels “guilty” after realising just how much the experience impacted his younger sister.

Race Across the World 2026: Katie and Harrison’s sick mum

Katie, 21, and Harrison, 23, have spent the last decade stepping in to care for their mum following her illness, which began after she separated from their dad.

She was first diagnosed with fibromyalgia, which causes pain, fatigue and low mood, before later being told she had a slipped disc in her back.

Speaking in the tea fields, Katie explains how she had dreamed of travelling after school but felt unable to leave home.

“Mum was at her worst then,” she says. “I just couldn’t leave mum for an extended period of time. I would want to go in case anything bad happened.

“It was washing and cooking… on the really bad days it would be helping to dress her. It was a time of a lot of hospital visits, appointments, emergency visits.”

Harrison, speaking to camera, reflects on how helpless he felt during those moments.

“There is nothing you can do if she’s screaming out in pain apart from hold her hand,” he says.

He also recalls feeling pressure to push for answers from doctors, despite still being a teenager at the time.

Back in conversation, Katie adds: “The bit that took a toll on me was just constantly seeing her in pain. That just broke me. And there’s nothing you or anyone else can do.”

Harrison admits he took on more of a practical role, while Katie carried much of the emotional weight, even though she is younger.

Katie and Harrison are the only sibling team in the race (Credit: BBC)

Speaking alone, Harrison shares his regret.

“Looking back, I wanted to spend every hour of the day on the X Box or with my mates playing football,” he says.

“I think I was a bit selfish by prioritising what I wanted to do. I feel guilty that I didn’t take as much as the emotional weight as Katie did.”

Katie now hopes to open up more to her brother about how deeply the experience affected her as the race continues.

Who leaves Race Across the World tonight?

There is no elimination in tonight’s leg, meaning all teams remain in the competition for now.

However, the stakes are rising. Katie and Harrison have been strong frontrunners so far, but the pressure is mounting.

Elsewhere, a preview shows Mark confined to bed after falling ill, which could impact his and Margo’s journey.

Jo and Kush continue searching for work, while tensions rise between Andrew and Molly, with Molly growing frustrated as her dad takes control of the planning.

Race Across the World continues Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Race Across the World’s Puja opens up about tragic family death before she and Roshni are eliminated