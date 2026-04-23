I’m A Celebrity Cyclone first look as Sir Mo Farah goes for gold in iconic trial following shake-up

I’m A Celebrity fans have been given a sneak peek at the all-new Celebrity Cyclone ahead of its long-awaited return tonight (Thursday, April 23) – and it looks tougher than ever.

The five remaining campmates will be thrown into the iconic trial during tonight’s episode, just hours before tomorrow night’s (Friday, April 24) live final.

Harry and the other celebs are doing the challenge tonight (Credit: ITV)

Iconic Cyclone trial returns on I’m A Celebrity

Tonight’s show will see Mo Farah, Adam Thomas, Scarlett Moffatt, Harry Redknapp and Craig Charles face the legendary Celebrity Cyclone.

As always, the aim is simple in theory but far from easy in practice. The celebs must carry stars across the course and place them in position before the clock runs out.

Standing in their way? Powerful blasts of water, strong winds and a relentless barrage of giant bouncy balls.

And this year, the challenge has been scaled up, making the already chaotic trial even more demanding for those taking part.

Mo sprints to the finish (Credit: ITV)

Mo Farah’s sprint to the finish on I’m A Celebrity

In a preview clip released ahead of the episode, Sir Mo is seen charging up the course with his star in hand.

Dressed as a leopard, the Olympian throws himself into the task, dodging obstacles while battling the elements as his fellow campmates cheer from behind.

“Look at him go! Look at the speed on him!” Ant shouts. Dec adds: “Look how quick he is!”

Mo makes impressive ground before suddenly slipping, getting struck by a ball and crashing down.

“Wahey! We got him!” Dec cheers as Ant celebrates beside him.

The cyclone is bigger and better than before (Credit: ITV)

Mo Farah takes on the Celebrity Cyclone

With eight minutes already gone, the hosts reveal the pressure is mounting as Mo picks himself back up and pushes on.

“You can do it!” Scarlett Moffatt shouts from her position on the course, with Adam Thomas also yelling encouragement.

As Mo nears the finish, a surge of water is unleashed down the slide, threatening to wash him away.

In a dramatic moment, he dives onto his star as the water crashes over him. But whether he makes it in time remains to be seen – viewers will have to tune in tonight to find out.

Read more: David Haye in wild claim about Adam Thomas’ mammoth I’m A Celebrity South Africa fee

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, April 23) on ITV1 and ITVX.

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