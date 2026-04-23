I’m A Celebrity South Africa cast in tears after emotional messages from home as ex-campmate shares surprise gesture

There isn’t a dry eye in sight on tonight’s (April 23) episode of I’m A Celebrity South Africa, as the remaining campmates were hit with their emotional messages from home.

The ITV series, fronted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, is gearing up to crown its winner later this week. Still in the running are Harry Redknapp, Scarlett Moffatt, Adam Thomas, Mo Farah and Craig Charles — but before any more trials, emotions took centre stage.

As with the finish line in sight, spirits were lifted — and hearts tugged — when messages from loved ones reached the jungle.

Harry received a message from his wife Sandra (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa stars receive messages from home

It all began with a ringing phone in camp, sending Scarlett sprinting to answer. What followed was an automated message revealing that each celebrity had something special waiting.

Craig was first up, listening to touching voice notes from his wife and daughters. Mo followed, hearing from his wife and their four children.

Then came Harry, who was clearly moved by a message from his wife Sandra, urging him to “keep making us proud” and reminding him she loves him “always and forever,” with his sons also sharing their support.

Adam is emotional after hearing his message from home (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity campmates left emotional

Adam didn’t hold back his emotions, breaking down as soon as he heard his children’s voices, with a message from his wife adding to the moment. Clearly overwhelmed, he later summed it up simply: “There’s magic in it.”

Scarlett’s message brought one of the night’s most touching highlights. Her fiancé Scott spoke from home, but it was her young son Jude who stole the moment — telling her he loved her for the very first time.

Just when the camp thought it was over, the phone rang again. This time, it was a surprise message from Sinitta — or rather, a musical send-off.

After a brief silence, Lovely Day by Bill Withers played out, prompting the group to dance together one last time.

Stars take on South African Cyclone

Away from the tears, the celebrities also faced one of the show’s most iconic challenges — the South African Cyclone. Adam rallied the group, announcing it was time to take it on, before handing out costumes inspired by the Big Five.

Harry took on the lion, Mo became a leopard, Craig an elephant, Scarlett a zebra, and Adam stepped into a giraffe suit.

The challenge itself was bigger and tougher than ever, with roaring engines unleashing torrents of water across the course. Harry led the charge, crawling under nets and battling obstacles before locking into position. One by one, the others followed — with Mo delivering a standout sprint to secure the final spot.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on ITV and ITVX every weeknight

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Gemma Collins issues plea for Adam Thomas: ‘There’s stuff going on behind the scenes’

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