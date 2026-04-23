I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s Sinitta blames Craig Charles for her quitting the trial in scenes you didn’t see

I’m A Celebrity South Africa‘s Sinitta has made a bombshell claim that Craig Charles urged her to quit the show, in moments viewers never saw on screen.

The 80s pop star pointed the finger at Craig after fans watched her shout “I’m a celebrity get me out of here” during last night’s tense episode.

Sinitta and Craig were paired together in the latest Bushtucker Trial, going up against Harry Redknapp and Mo Farah, as well as Scarlett Moffatt and Adam Thomas.

Sinitta has blamed Craig Charles as the reason she quit their I’m A Celebrity South Africa trial (Credit: ITV)

The challenge saw each duo dig through boxes packed with critters to find a slate, which held a maths puzzle needed to unlock the next stage.

However, Sinitta struggled from the start and was unable to find the first slate, leaving Craig visibly frustrated as the clock ticked on.

In the end, she quit the trial without completing the first task, a moment that had viewers feeling frustrated.

Now, she claims there was more going on than what made it to air.

I’m A Celebrity: Sinitta claims Craig Charles told her to quit

Speaking after leaving camp, Sinitta insisted Craig had been encouraging her to throw in the towel during the trial.

At home, viewers only saw her asking Craig if she should “call it”, with little response shown from him.

Sinitta said she regretted quitting almost immediately.

“I quit because somebody else was telling me to do it,” she said. “Even if we came last, I wouldn’t have quit.

Sinitta claims Craig was telling her to quit despite viewers not seeing this at home (Credit: ITV)

“I’m not a quitter. I quit out of guilt and pressure, not because I’d run out of steam.

“It was taking me a long time, I admit. But what I had in my ear was, ‘Oh Sinitta, just throw it. I’m standing here like a lemon’.

“To me, he gave up. I wish I’d fought for myself at the time.”

Ant and Dec had warned the campmates that the slowest pair in the trial would face elimination.

It later emerged the losing duo would have to decide between themselves who would leave camp immediately.

As a result, Sinitta and Craig were asked to choose, and she decided to step forward and leave after quitting the task.

Her exit came shortly after Ashley Roberts was sent home following another tough trial. You can catch up on all the stars who have already left the series.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Adam Thomas breaks down in tears as he reveals true impact of South Africa stint

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