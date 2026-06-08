‘It breaks my heart’: Freddie Flintoff to front emotional documentary about children living with Tourette’s

Freddie Flintoff is taking on one of his most personal projects yet as he sets out to meet children living with Tourette’s across the UK.

The former cricket star hopes to shine a light on the realities of the condition and challenge the stigma many young people still face every day.

While Freddie does not have Tourette’s himself, the presenter believes his own experiences of isolation following his devastating Top Gear crash have given him an understanding of what many affected families go through.

Freddie Flintoff is fronting a new ITV documentary called Understanding Tourette’s (Credit: ITV)

The emotional new ITV documentary will see Freddie spend time with children and families navigating life with Tourette’s. This will include those still seeking diagnosis and those who have lived with the condition for years.

Many of those involved have struggled with feeling isolated or misunderstood, something Freddie says resonates strongly with him.

Freddie Flintoff: Understanding Tourette’s announced by ITV

Freddie’s new documentary was announced by ITV today (Monday June 8, 2026).

The Top Gear, Bullseye and Field of Dreams presenter will work closely with charity Tourettes Action throughout the project.

As part of the documentary, Freddie will meet young people and their families at different stages of their Tourette’s journey. Some are still trying to secure a diagnosis, while others have spent years learning to manage the condition.

The project comes after a life changing period for Freddie following his serious Top Gear accident in December 2022.

While filming the BBC motoring show, Freddie had a near-fatal accident. He was driving an open topped Morgan Super 3 when it overturned and dragged him along the ground.

The crash left him with both physical and psychological injuries. He later revealed he spent around eight months largely confined to his home, leaving only for medical appointments.

Freddie said: “Working with young people has always been a huge passion point for me, and Tourette’s is a condition that primarily starts in childhood.

“The thought of kids isolating themselves and facing such strong stigma both breaks my heart and resonates deeply with me – after my accident, I wouldn’t leave my own house and that’s a feeling I would never want anyone, let alone a kid, to go through.”

BAFTA Film Awards in Tourette’s backlash

Freddie also pointed to events at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards as another reason for getting involved.

John Davidson MBE, who has Tourette Syndrome, shouted out a racial slur during the ceremony. The reaction that followed sparked concern among campaigners, who felt it highlighted ongoing misunderstandings about the condition.

Reflecting on the incident, Freddie said: “The events at the BAFTA Film Awards and the online discourse that followed only emphasised how much stigma is still out there – whilst the film made such positive strides for this community, these secondary responses seemed to set those advances right back.”

Freddie wants to help quash the stigma of Tourette’s after John Davidson’s appearance at the BAFTAs (Credit: Cover Images)

He continued: “If there is any way I can help those affected, working directly with them and experts in the field, and also help spread awareness and push for change, then that is what I’ll do.

“I hope this community will bring the change and understanding they deserve.”

Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, said she is looking forward to working alongside Freddie on the project.

She explained: “Too often in the past, portrayals of Tourette’s have focused on shock factor or humour, which can reinforce misunderstanding and stigma.

“By showing the different ways Tourette’s can present, this series has the potential to help all members of the community feel seen, supported and validated, regardless of how their Tourette’s affects them.”

ITV has not yet announced a transmission date for Freddie Flintoff: Understanding Tourette’s. However, the documentary is expected to air later in 2026.

Read more: Stacey Dooley to investigate women killed in ‘falls from heights’ to reality of ketamine in BBC documentaries

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page