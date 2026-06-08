‘It’s all a joke to her’: Katie Price asks crowd whether she should leave Lee Andrews and fans are convinced she is ‘playing in their faces’

The Katie Price and Lee Andrews chaos continues. It looks like Katie Price may have rubbed her fans the wrong way after asking them about Lee Andrews whilst on stage at a Pride event in Canterbury.

Katie has been caught up in a ton of drama with her hubby (Credit: JP/RV/TM / SplashNews.com)

Katie Price shouts to crowd about Lee Andrews

For several weeks, Katie and Lee’s whirlwind marriage has been a topic of conversation. In May, Lee went ‘missing’ after failing to turn up for a joint interview with Katie on Good Morning Britain.

Katie later revealed that Lee had contacted her from prison in Dubai, where he allegedly claimed authorities suspected him of being a spy.

It was later revealed that his imprisonment was due to a “private civil matter”.

Last week, Katie flew out to Dubai and said she had spoken to Lee.

Katie told social media at the time: “I’m absolutely knackered, it’s the second morning because I spoke to Lee yesterday and he wants me to go to the Al Awir prison because he’s given me permission to get all his phones, his belongings.”

Since then, tongues have been wagging. And Katie has appeared to fuel confusion over the matter.

Katie Price fuels confusion over Lee Andrews

Speaking to The Sun, Katie has said: “The only way Lee will get out of prison is he has to sort it out himself. If not, he’ll be in prison. I’m not here [in Dubai] to pay anything for anyone. There’s nothing I can do. I’ve got my own life, even though he’s part of my life.”

She went on to say: “I need answers, and if I don’t like the answers, I’ll be gone. I’m 48. I don’t need to waste my time. We get along really well and he’s so intelligent… As much as I want to listen to the women [his exes] and I’m really open minded about it, I know what a good woman I am.

All eyes are on Katie and Lee at the moment (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“There is no way he would mess with me, and in a way I feel protected because I have the nation looking out for me. I’m not a mug and when I finally see Lee, I am going to question him. And if the answers I get are not right, that will be it: I’ll be done. That’s it. And I’ll just get on with my life… and not find a man on Instagram and message him.”

But since then, Katie has appeared to have changed her mind again.

Katie professes her love to Lee Andrews on Instagram

On Saturday night she shared a snap of her wedding ring and professed her love for Lee.

She gushed online: “I love @wesleeandrews.”

And now, yet another twist has emerged.

It seems that Katie has been joking about the situation and fans are convinced that this whole scenario is a giant circus that Katie is in on.

Katie took to the stage at a Pride event in Canterbury over the weekend and footage of her singing and vaping on stage has since emerged.

Katie asks fans for their verdict

The former model performed a rendition of Finally by CeCe Peniston whilst on stage and even chatted with the audience.

This is where she brought up Lee and raised eyebrows.

She asked the crowd: “I want to hear it from you guys, do I leave Lee or stay with him?”

The crowd then screamed and cheered in reply. Katie asked again: “Do I stay with Lee?” and was met with a ton of boos.

Unsurprisingly, fans have since sounded off online and some aren’t happy.

One penned: “She’s playing in our faces.”

KP fans have their say

“She’s loving it,” said another and a third commented: “It’s all a joke to her.”

“I think they’re made for each other. It was the perfect business arrangement,” added a fourth.

“Loving the attention,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth added: “Katie is in on it all just to boost her popularity/profile.”

Meanwhile, others joked along with Katie.

Katie praised for ‘iconic’ behaviour

One said: “You need to ask that question? Really?”

“Iconic,” wrote another.

And although Katie was likely just trying to amuse her fans and bring light to this stressful situation, some of her followers seem to think she missed the mark.

The drama continues…

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