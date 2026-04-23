Russell Brand admits ‘exploitative’ sex with 16-year-old girl but insists he never broke the law ahead of rape trial

Russell Brand has admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old girl, but has insisted that he never broke the law.

The comedian is facing trial later this year over allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him by multiple women.

Brand has denied all the charges levelled against him, which stem from 1999 to 2009.

Brand faces trial later this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Russell Brand admits ‘exploitative’ sex with 16-year-old girl

In an appearance on US journalist Megyn Kelly’s podcast this week, Brand spoke about his past actions. The interview saw him admit that he was “selfish” and an “exploiter of women”.

“In Europe and the United Kingdom, where I’m from, the age of consent is 16, and I did sleep with a 16 year old when I was 30,” he said.

“When I was 30, I was a very different person,” he said.

Russell was on a podcast when the subject of his past was raised (Credit: Megyn Kelly / YouTube)

How old is Russell Brand?

Comedian Russell Brand is now 50 years old. However, the encounter took place 20 years ago, when he was 30.

Continuing, he said: “I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old. Consensual sex with a lot of people, when there is a strong power differential, as there is when you are a famous man who has the ability to attract women that I had at that time, I think involves exploitation. I think it is exploitative.

“I recognise that my sexual conduct in the past was selfish and I did not apply enough consideration, barely any I suppose, really, to how that sex was affecting other people,” he then said.

Brand faces several allegations (Credit: Cover Images)

Russell Brand allegations explained

In April, Brand, who is currently living in the US, was charged by post with one allegation of rape, one allegation of indecent assault, one allegation of oral rape, and two further counts of sexual assault.

The allegations relate to four separate women, in connection with incidents between 1999 and 2005.

Multiple serious allegations were first made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023.

After being charged in April, Brand released a video on social media claiming he’d never engaged in “non-consensual activity”.

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family who are just out of shot over there, my beautiful children, I was a fool, man. I was a fool, man, before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity, I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes,” he said.

Is Russell Brand still married?

Russell is married to Laura Gallacher. She is the sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

He was previously married to Katy Perry. They divorced in 2012.

Russell shares three children with Laura. Daughter Mabel was born in November 2016. In July 2018, Russell and Laura quietly welcomed their second child, another daughter, Peggy.

Their son was born in late 2023. His name hasn’t been shared. But Russell has revealed that he underwent surgery as a newborn after being born with a heart condition.

Read more: Inside Russell Brand’s relationship with wife Laura as he pleads not guilty to string of sex offences

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