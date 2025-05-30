Inside Russell Brand’s relationship with wife Laura as he pleads not guilty to string of sex offences

Russell Brand – whose wife is Kirsty Gallacher‘s sister Laura – entered a plea of not guilty at Southwark Crown Court today.

He’s been charged with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

The alleged incidents took place between 1999 and 2005. And it has previously been reported that wife Laura is standing by him. Russell Brand‘s father Ron was in court with him today (May 30).

Russell Brand arriving in court today (Credit: Cover Images)

Russell Brand charges explained

Following an investigation conducted by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, the actor was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women.

At the time – back in 2023 – Russell denied all allegations and insisted all his sexual interactions have been consensual. After pleading not guilty to the charges in court today, Russell’s trial – set to be held at the Old Bailey – will take place in June 2026. It’s expected to last between four and five weeks.

So will Russell Brand’s wife Laura – whose sister is sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher – support her husband as he appears in the dock?

According to reports at the time the allegations came to light, the couple are “determined to get through this”.

Laura was previously said to be standing by Russell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Russell Brand and his relationship with wife Laura

Russell – who turns 50 next week – and wife Laura, almost 38, initially struck up a relationship back in 2007. At the time she was 19 and he was 30. Things fizzled out, though, but then they dated again in 2015 and have been together since.

He previously told Stylist: “We met when she was 19 and I was 30. She fully loves me for what I am. She’s not interested in the famous person at all.”

However, amid the recent sex abuse allegations, it’s been reported that Laura is standing by Russell. Speaking to MailOnline, a friend close to the pair claimed: “What Russell did was firmly in the past, way before he and Laura met.”

The pal went on: “Of course, it isn’t easy but they are determined to get through this.”

Despite her reported support for Russell, in September 2023, it was claimed that Laura had deleted her Instagram account.

Russell and wife Laura Brand’s kids

The couple share daughters Mabel, six, and four-year-old Peggy and a baby boy who was born in 2023.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly in 2017, Russell said of fatherhood: “It’s so extraordinary to find such comfort and peace in a way; things are obvious, getting married, having a baby, I feel very relaxed, surprised but relaxed.

“I was watching my wife singing to our daughter, I thought wow this is happening, I am the father in this relationship, it felt beautiful.”

Russell has denied the allegations (Credit: YouTube)

Kirsty Gallacher deletes Story in support of Russell Brand

Russell has a pretty famous sister-in-law – Kirsty Gallacher. However, when the allegations went public, she seemed to publically withdraw her support for her brother-in-law.

Just hours before Russell was accused of sexual assault, rape and abuse, presenter Kirsty shared Russell’s video denial of the allegations on her Instagram Stories. She added a big red heart emoji to show her support.

However, the post appeared to have been deleted after the charges were announced. Kirsty does still follow her brother-in-law on Instagram, though.

Kirsty Gallacher still follows Russell on social media (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

What is Russell accused of?

The accusations against Brand come from several woman accusing him of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse. The incidents allegedly took place at the height of his fame when Brand himself confessed he was “very promiscuous”. According to reports, the first woman claimed he raped her up against a wall at his home in Los Angeles.

A second reportedly alleged he forced her, when she was aged 16, to perform oral sex. It is claimed he was 31 at the time. She claims she punched him in the stomach to make him stop.

A third alleged victim claims to have worked with the comedian. She is said to claim he sexually assaulted her before threatening legal action if she spoke out. And a fourth woman has reportedly accused him of sexually assaulting her, as well as being emotionally and physically abusive.

Russell shares statement

Speaking at the time of the investigation, the star said: “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.

“I was always transparent about that then – almost too transparent – and I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: Is there another agenda at play? It feels to me like there’s a serious and concerted agenda to control these kinds of spaces and these kinds of voices.”

