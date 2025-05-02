Russell Brand has been granted bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, facing charges of rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault.

The social media personality and presenter spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address, during the 12-minute hearing today (Friday May 2).

The 49-year-old also confirmed to the judge that he understood his bail conditions. He did not enter a plea.

Actor Russell Brand was bailed after appearing in court today (Credit: YouTube)

Russell Brand charges

Russell, who has been living in the US, was charged by post last month with one allegation of rape, one allegation of indecent assault, one allegation of oral rape, and two further counts of sexual assault.

The allegations relate to four separate women, in connection with incidents between 1999 and 2005.

Multiple serious allegations were first made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023.

Russell Brand arrives at court earlier today (Credit: Cover Images)

After being charged in April, Brand released a video on social media claiming he had “never engaged in non-consensual activity”. He also stated he was “incredibly grateful” for the opportunity to defend himself in court.

Brand told followers at the time: “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family who are just out of shot over there, my beautiful children, I was a fool, man.

“I was a fool, man, before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity, I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

Russell Brand removed his sunglasses once inside court (Credit: Cover Images)

Russell Brand in court

The case will be heard at the Old Bailey, and his next court appearance will be on May 30.

As he approached court, Brand was surrounded by photographers and television cameras.

According to reports, it took him more than two minutes to walk the short distance from the car he arrived in to the court door.

Brand did not speak or respond to any questions put to him by reporters. However, he did remove his sunglasses once inside the court.

The former BBC Radio 2 host is a father of two daughters, whom he shares with his wife Laura Gallacher. They married in 2017. He was previously married to pop singer Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

