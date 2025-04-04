Russell Brand charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault, Metropolitan Police reveal

Russell Brand has been charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The 50-year-old will appear in court on Friday, May 2, and has previously denied the allegations.

In Russell Brand news, the comedian has been charged (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Russell Brand charged

The Met Police have announced today that Russell Brand is being charged with one allegation of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one allegation of indecent assault and one count of oral rape in relation to alleged incidents that took place between 1999 and 2005.

The charges relate to four separate women.

Police say that the comedian, actor, and author was accused of raping a woman in the Bournemouth area in 1999.

He was also accused of indecently assaulting a woman in the Westminster area of the capital in 2001.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand)

He is also accused of orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2004.

A fourth charge alleges that a woman was sexually assaulted in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

Brand has been told to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2. It is believed he is in the United States.

Metropolitan Police open investigation

Police began investigating Brand in October 2023 after receiving several allegations made against him.

“The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said.

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

Brand will appear in court next month (Credit: Russell Brand / YouTube)

Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences.

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023,” he then continued.

“We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault. These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women,” he then added.

Brand has previously denied allegations made against him, branding them “very, very hurtful”. He has also then claimed that his relationships have been “always consensual”.

ED! has contacted Russell Brand’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Russell Brand’s pregnant wife standing by him amid sex assault allegations: ‘It isn’t easy’

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.