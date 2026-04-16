Race Across the World’s Puja opens up about tragic family death before she and Roshni are eliminated

Race Across the World 2026 has delivered its first big exit, with cousins Puja and Roshni eliminated after an emotional and difficult leg.

The pair were the last team to reach this week’s checkpoint, ending their journey in the competition.

It proved a tough stretch, especially for Puja, who spent her birthday travelling on a 3am bus and later broke down in tears.

Puja and Roshni have fallen victim to the first Race Across the World 2026 elimination (Credit: BBC)

During the episode, the doctor opened up about the lasting impact of losing her father to Covid.

Race Across the World 2026: Puja’s ‘guilt’ over dad’s death

Puja and Roshni stopped at a sea turtle rescue centre during the leg. Puja used her medical skills to help injured animals.

However, the long day and her birthday took their toll as she became emotional watching the sunset.

“This is the fourth birthday I’ve spent without dad. When we lost dad, all our birthdays changed,” she said.

“Like, having a card from dad or dad just being present. Just seeing that familiar face. And I just don’t have it anymore.

“Sometimes it’s just hard because you just want to hear his voice or just know what his opinion is or ask for his advice.”

Puja cried as she spoke about her dad’s death from Covid (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to cameras, Puja shared the guilt she still carries following his death.

“It was December 2021 and we were just drowning in sick patients with Covid,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I got Covid. I was self isolating in my room upstairs, making sure I didn’t touch anything. But then dad got unwell.”

“Having your relative in hospital with Covid, it feels like someone has your heart in their hand and it’s just tearing it into pieces.”

“It’s heartbreaking when it hits you. He’s not going to come back.”

Puja added: “I felt a lot of guilt because in my mind, I brought Covid home, I put him in this situation and it was my fault.

“I will always struggle with that.”

Race Across the World elimination: Puja and Roshni eliminated

The cousins made a key decision early in the leg that ultimately cost them their place in the race.

The 2026 teams were travelling from Istanbul to Halfeti, with the last team to arrive facing elimination.

Harrison and Katie began with a 31 hour lead, putting pressure on the others to keep moving.

Puja explained: “We travelled back because last time we came here we discovered Izmir is a major transport hub that has lots of buses going everywhere. So we just took the risk.”

“It’s important to keep moving because me and Rosh do not want to come in fifth place. Me and Rosh do not want to go home.”

Katie and Harrison are still in the lead (Credit: BBC)

They caught a bus at 3am, but delays later cost them valuable time.

Harrison and Katie arrived first, followed by Mark and Margo, then Josh and Kush, and Andrew and Molly.

Puja and Roshni reached the checkpoint at 2.23am the next day, sealing their fate.

“I’m gutted, I genuinely thought we were in the four. I didn’t think we were at risk,” Roshni said.

“Maybe we should have been moving a bit faster.”

Accepting the result, Puja added: “They zoomed through this bit of the race.

“To be eliminated against four other amazing groups of people is not so bad.”

Read more: The tragic story behind Mark and Margo’s Race Across the World appearance