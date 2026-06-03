Davina McCall reveals ‘wonderful’ moment with Princess Kate as they unite over shared cancer ordeals

Davina McCall has opened up about a “wonderful exchange” she shared with Kate, Princess of Wales, at a reception last night.

Davina, 58, attended a reception to honour Cancer Research UK as the charity marks its 125th anniversary year. The event took place at St. James’s Palace in London.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent treatment for cancer in 2024, spoke to Davina at the reception and the TV star, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2024 and breast cancer in 2025, detailed the exchange afterwards.

Davina opened up about her “wonderful exchange” with Kate (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Davina McCall reveals details of exchange with Kate Middleton at cancer reception

Davina underwent surgery in 2024 to remove the benign brain tumour. She was sadly then diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025.

In January of this year, the star revealed she had completed her radiotherapy treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis.

In March, Davina issued an update on her health. She said on Heart FM: “I had a check yesterday, I also got scanxiety, and they were very pleased to tell me there was nothing there.”

Attending the reception on Tuesday, Davina was seen in deep conversation with the Princess of Wales, who announced last January that she was in remission.

Speaking to the Press Association about the moment with Kate, Davina said: “It was a really wonderful exchange, and they (the King, Queen and princess) are all wonderful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

“I can’t imagine what it must be like having going through something like cancer, and then sort of having to tell people about it, when possibly it would have been much easier and nicer to not have to share it with the world.

It was a really wonderful exchange.

“And I’ve got to say, after my brain tumour, I didn’t massively want to have to do that myself. But it really helped me get through it by sharing it, and other people relating, or feeling like I could help.”

Kate baffles fans with appearance

Elsewhere at the reception, some fans appeared confused by the Princess of Wales’ appearance.

Kate wore a stunning red midi dress, featuring tiny hearts on it. But it was her red shoes that left fans making the same comment.

Some noticed her shoes blended in with the palace’s carpet.

One person said on X: “It was a beautiful outfit, but it blended in with the background of St. James’s Palace!”

Another wrote: “Not Catherine’s shoes camouflaging into the carpet.”

Someone else commented: “Omg I’m giggling what the heck.”

The Princess of Wales underwent treatment for cancer in 2024 (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Princess of Wales’ cancer journey

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

In a video message shared in March 2024, Kate revealed that tests after her abdominal surgery in the January found cancer had been present.

Read more: Big Brother legend Grace Adams-Short lets rip at ‘unfriendly’ Davina McCall in expletive-laden rant

Doctors advised Kate undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy. In September of 2024, Kate announced she had completed her treatment.

Then in January 2025, the Princess of Wales expressed her relief over being in remission.

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