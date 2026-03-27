Davina McCall reflects on difficult year as she shares breast cancer update

Davina McCall has issued an update on her breast cancer battle as she opened up about the shock diagnosis, admitting “it felt like being punched in the face by the universe”.

The TV presenter was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2024, and in 2025, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In January this year, Davina shared that she had completed her radiotherapy treatment.

And recently, Davina appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden where she issued an update following a recent scan.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

eight=”466″ /> Davina was diagnosed last year (Credit: BBC)

Davina McCall’s ‘difficult year’ after cancer diagnosis

On Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Davina and Jamie reflected on their recent cancer journeys.

Presenter Jamie revealed in 2024 that he had Stage 1 Laryngeal cancer. He later shared he was free from cancer in January 2025 after being told he had a “one in 10 chance” of dying.

“We’ve been on quite a journey you and me, when I, when I got you in that grip where it hurt your throat and you found out it was cancer, I carried that burden where I thought I’d hurt you for quite a long time,” Davina shared.

Jame replied: “No! As I always said, if you hadn’t have done that, I never would have known.”

She shared that she recently went for a scan (Credit: ITV)

Davina issues update on cancer

Davina then reflected: “It was just quite a difficult year and in October interestingly two years almost to the month where I found out I had a brain tumour, I got breast cancer, and it felt like being punched in the face by the universe.”

“I just thought what, I was just about beginning to feel like myself again, and I had a mammogram in the August and this was the October, and I found a lump. So just don’t think, ‘oh I had a mammogram recently, it can’t be that’. It could be.”

Davina then urged: “So just check, if you’ve got something, go get it looked at. It takes seconds.”

Jamie replied and admitted he still gets “scanxiety”. He shared: “Which I had recently, because I’d convinced myself it had come back.”

Davina then issued an update: “I had a check yesterday, I also got scanxiety, and they were very pleased to tell me there was nothing there.”

Davina ‘not afraid of dying’

Elsewhere on the radio show, Davina and Jamie discussed their changed feelings towards death.

“It’s funny how in your mind when you lie awake at night when you think of all the terrible things. I was thinking about how I was going to tell the kids. And what I was going to do with work?” Jamie said.

Davina then questioned: “Can I ask you something Jamie? Because that is basically planning how you are going to announce you not being here anymore. Have you come to terms with dying now? Have you let go?”

Jamie confessed: “No, I couldn’t face that now no. I wanted to see my kids grow up and see my grandchildren. There were so many more things that I wanted to do, that I wasn’t prepared to do that.”

However Davina’s then admitted: “I am not afraid of dying anymore, it’s a lovely feeling.”

Read more: Davina McCall admits ‘it’s so sad to say goodbye’ following ‘incredibly emotional night’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know