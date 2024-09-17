TV and radio star Jamie Theakston has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

At the beginning of the month, Jamie, 53, revealed the doctors found a lesion on his vocal chords after having to take time out from presenting the breakfast show for Heart FM during weekdays.

However, in a new update, Jamie has announced he has Stage 1 Laryngeal cancer.

Jamie Theakston cancer announcement

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday morning (September 17), the former Top of the Pops host revealed he hopes to return to work next month.

“So… I have cancer… but cancer doesn’t have me!” he informed his followers, adding, “The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.

“Until then, I leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK [Jason King] and Amanda [Holden]. Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive.”

Jamie continued: “Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I’ll have a great story to tell.”

Co-host Amanda Holden responds to the news

With other 10,000 likes and more than 750 comments, Jamie received floods of support from his industry pals.

His Heart FM co-host Amanda Holden was quick to share a comment shortly after the post went live, writing: “Love you darling,” with the heart-eyes emoji.

Amanda revealed on Heart’s show this morning that Jamie has asked her and JK to “hold the fort” while he’s away. She referred to him as a “king” and wished him and his family well.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram, she shared an emotional message. She wrote: “Our wonderful @jamie.theakston has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer. His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him. Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon. With @sophietheakstonjewellery, your gorgeous boys, Us and the entire nation with you.. YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS.”

“Sending you so much love Jamie,” former I’m A Celeb winner Vicky Pattison shared.

“Sending best Jamie. thank goodness your listeners spotted the change in your voice, all found early and you’ll be back keeping everyone happy very soon,” Carol Vorderman said.

“Big love brother you got this sending love,” TV chef Jamie Oliver commented.

“Sending you magical powers and positivity x,” Leigh Francis wrote.

“Get well soon Jamie everyone misses you at Heart!” fellow Heart FM presenter Kelly Brook shared.

