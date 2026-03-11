Davina McCall admits ‘it’s so sad to say goodbye’ following ‘incredibly emotional night’

Davina McCall has shared her sadness as she attended an MTV reunion, following the closure of five of its channels this year.

Presenter Davina started her career on MTV in the early 1990s, leading the way to her bagging her own shows and stardom. Since then, she’s become one of the UK’s beloved presenters.

However, last year, it was announced that broadcaster MTV would be shutting down five channels. And this week, Davina attended an MTV reunion event, with Davina later giving fans a look inside the “incredibly emotional night”.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Davina shared an emotional post (Credit: BBC)

Davina McCall emotional after MTV reunion

On Wednesday (March 11) Davina took to her Instagram and shared a slew of photos of her at the MTV reunion event earlier this week. In the photos, Davina could be seen beaming as she chatted to former colleagues.

In the caption, an emotional Davina reflected on working on the channel. She said: “This was an incredibly emotional night.

“So brilliant to see so many old friends. So sad to say goodbye to @mtv. We reminisced about how brilliant it was to work on a channel that went out across Europe. It felt inclusive and uniting… if that makes sense. I know I was rather enthusiastic.

“Thank you mtv for seeing something in me and giving me my break… @billroedy @mikekaufmanuk @thebdiamondagent Great to see you @simoneangel_mtv @enricosilvestrin @tobyamies @rebeccaakerlund … thank you @bikeshedmotoco for hosting @dutchbsmc.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

‘An end to a brilliant era!’

Fans and Davina’s showbiz pals were also left emotional by Davina’s post. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Ahh the end of a mega era. You look fire.”

Julia Bradbury added: “Must have been so emotional.” A third chimed in: “Absolutely loved MTV back in the day!, And it is an end to a brilliant era!”

Echoing their thoughts, another wrote: “It was lovely to see you! What a fabulous turnout. It was a reminder how lucky we all were to be part of it. A special time.

“Many thanks for the shoutout too, we both shared a passion to want to work at MTV, from that first audition it was clear you were destined for great things! I’m grateful to have been there at the start.”

She started her career at MTV (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did MTV close?

MTV confirmed last year that it would be shutting down several sister channels from January 1 2026 including MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live.

However, the flagship channel, MTV is still on air but usually airs reality series including Naked Dating UK and Geordie Shore.

The main reason behind the closure is a shift in viewing habits, as music videos are largely consumed on YouTube and social media.

Former MTV VJ Simone Angel told BBC News she was “really sad, and I’m a little bit in disbelief, and I know it’s been a long time coming”.

She added: “We need to support these artists and we all need to dance again and listen to music. And I know we do that online in our own little bubbles, but MTV was the place where everything came together. So it really does break my heart.”

Read more: ‘Brace yourselves!’ Davina McCall issues warning as she faces backlash for ‘naked’ BRITs dress

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know