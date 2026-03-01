‘Brace yourselves!’ Davina McCall issues warning as she faces backlash for ‘naked’ BRITs dress

Davina McCall’s dress that she wore to last night’s (February 28) BRIT Awards has certainly made an impression on her followers.

The iconic award show, which took place at Manchester’s Co-op Live for the first time, saw the Masked Singer judge attend alongside her hairdresser husband, Michael Douglas.

Ahead of the ceremony, Davina shared a snapshot of the pair before hitting the red carpet, which documented both their looks.

Davina and Michael attended the BRITs last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina McCall BRITs dress

In a post uploaded yesterday, Davina took a selfie in the mirror with her phone, where she stood beside her hubby.

Michael wore a blazer jacket that featured a silver lightning bolt design with a white vest underneath. He paired the look with black jeans, white socks and leather shoes.

Michael accessorized with numerous necklaces and wore his signature long, curly hair down.

Davina, on the other hand, donned a short black dress with flesh-coloured stripes and long sleeves. She paired the ensemble with pointy black leather heels and wore her dark hair up.

Davina opted for a red lip and nails to match.

“Me and @mdlondon are going out out !!! Don’t wait up for us kids,” she wrote in her caption before issuing a warning: “@brits BRACE YOURSELVES. Good luck @jackwhitehall.”

‘She doesn’t suit that dress at all’

Davina’s dress definitely was met with divided opinions, with some of whom weren’t a fan.

“Who the [bleep] chose their clothes,” one user wrote.

“These two look ridiculous. Act your age,” another person shared.

“Sorry but she doesn’t suit that dress at all,” a third remarked.

‘I cannot cope’

Meanwhile, others were huge fans of the dress.

“We need the dress link immediately, please,” one said.

“Omg how do you manage to look so ammmazzzzinggg,” another expressed.

“Davina, it is unethical how amazing you look. I cannot cope,” a third declared.

“Both looking absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth said.

