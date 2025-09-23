TV legend Davina McCall has admitted she “can’t wait” to become a grandmother one day.

Davina has three children – Holly, 23, Tilly, 21, and Chester, 18 – with her ex-husband, Matthew Robertson. The pair tied the knot in 2000 but split in 2017.

The former Big Brother host has since moved on with hairdresser Michael Douglas, whom she announced her engagement to earlier this month.

Davina and Michael announced they are engaged (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina McCall ‘can’t wait’ to be a grandparent

During an interview on the Netmums Podcast, Davina admitted she had a chat with fiancé Michael about the idea of her family expanding.

“I have just said last weekend to Michael, ‘I can’t wait to be a grandma’. Bring it on, I miss it so much!” she said.

While none of her children are said to be expecting any time soon, Davina revealed that she cannot wait for her youngsters to become parents themselves. However, she was fully aware of the contradiction in holding such hopes, having previously expressed how much she welcomed the ‘independence’ that came with her children growing up.

Davina then insisted she would act differently as a grandmother compared to how she was as a mother.

“So, I think I’ll be a lot more relaxed. I think I was quite an anxious mum in that, I wanted to make sure that they were settled, that they felt secure, but in a kind of anxious way,” she said.

“Obviously being an anxious parent makes them not feel settled or secure.”

Davina’s engagement

Following ongoing speculation, Davina confirmed that she and Michael got engaged in July during a trip to Ibiza.

“What was quite funny was after lunch – Michael had booked a lunch which was like, not that usual on a beach and he wanted to take me to a beach where we’d been with all the kids before. So I was like: ‘Oh, this is really nice,'” she told Chris Evans on Virgin Radio.

“And then he said: ‘Let’s go for a walk around the cliffs.’ Now I’m in Ibiza right? When I’m in Ibiza, I dress for Ibiza, Chris. I’m in some god-forsaken cowboy boot, little pink cowboy boots with steel toe caps and I’m not in a cliff climbing outfit.

“But I could see he really wanted me to like it, it would make him happy. And I thought, oh, bless. Like, he wants to show me something beautiful.”

Davina and Michael got engaged in July (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’m so lucky’

Davina, however, admitted she almost ruined Michael’s big moment.

“So I was like, stop being miserable and get up the cliff. So I’m clambering up the cliff in some sort of steel toe-capped cowboy boots. I’m not going to say what happened, but he recited something to me which was lovely. Because I’m going to keep something for myself. He recited something that was lovely and then he got down on one knee,” she continued.

“But what was quite funny is he’d spent the year before getting down on one knee and tying a pretend shoelace. So I’d go: ‘Oh my gosh, he’s proposing’.’ And then he’d tie a pretend shoelace and I go: ‘Ah!” So after four or five of those, it just became an in joke. So when he did get down on one knee… he’s a very clever guy and very funny. I’m so lucky.”

