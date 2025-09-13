Davina McCall secretly ‘engaged’ to long-term partner after ‘rollercoaster’ year: ‘Everyone is so thrilled’

Davina McCall is reportedly engaged to her long-term partner, celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas.

Long Lost Family star Davina, 57, and Michael, 52, have been together since 2018.

Davina McCall ‘engaged’ to long-term partner Michael

According to a source who has spoken to The Sun, Davina and Michael reportedly got engaged over the summer after seven years together. They then reportedly jetted off to the Burning Man festival in the US to celebrate.

The couple first got together in 2018 following Davina’s divorce from her second husband, Matthew Robertson, with whom she shares three children.

They moved in together in 2023 and now look set to take a huge step in their relationship, according to reports.

The source has claimed that the couple has only revealed the joyous news to their innermost circle, who are described as being “so thrilled” for them.

The engagement news comes just months after Davina underwent a life-saving operation to remove a benign cyst from her brain.

“To say it has been a rollercoaster year for her is an understatement. Whilst surgery was, of course, traumatic, she made peace with a lot in the days and weeks leading up to it. Then, having survived, she had a new lease of life — as so many do who have been in similar situations,” the source claimed.

Davina’s ‘engagement’ joy

The source then continued.

“Michael was her absolute rock throughout her recovery. If you see them together, genuinely, they are like lovesick teenagers. Their chemistry is insane. Basically, Davina thought ‘[bleep] it, life is short’, and decided it was time to, as the kids say, lock in the love of her life,” they then claimed.

According to the publication, no date has been set for the wedding. However, it’s expected it won’t be until after May 2026, when Davina is recovered from her brain operation.

The star previously revealed it could take up to 12-18 months for her to fully recover.

‘Wonderful news’

The source then continued.

“She has a ring but is only wearing it in private. It is wonderful news and everyone who knows them is just so thrilled. They really do make the most gorgeous couple,” they then added.

The ‘engagement’ news comes just weeks after Davina seemed to suggest that they wouldn’t be getting married.

“We go on honeymoons all the time but without getting married. We’re in the honeymoon period even after all these years. I couldn’t be more happy. And sometimes there’s an idea of, why change anything?'” she said.

In another interview, she told Michael that he was her “soulmate”.

“I want to just big up Michael for a minute, because you and I have been through something mega, and I want to say out loud, just thank you. It’s been really difficult for both of us, and I love you with all of my heart. You are everything to me, you’re my soulmate,” she said.

“We are more than married!”

ED! has contacted Davina’s representatives for comment.

