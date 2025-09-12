The One Show last night (Thursday, September 11) saw Davina McCall make an appearance to discuss her new book.

However, The One Show viewers were left divided over her behaviour on the programme, with some taking to social media to brand the star “cringe”.

Davina was on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Davina McCall on The One Show

Last night saw both Davina and Sophie Ellis-Bextor take to the green sofa on the show.

Davina, 57, was on the programme to discuss her new book, Birthing, and is described as the “ultimate guide” to conception, pregnancy, birth, and postpartum.

“What’s funny is I wanted to write this book 20 years ago when I was having children, but no one saw me…I was the Big Brother presenter, so no-one saw me as an author then,” she explained.

“I wrote Menopausing [her other book]. It did quite well. They were like ‘What would you like to write next?’ I was like ‘The book I’ve been waiting to write for 20 years!

She then explained that when she gave birth the first time, she was very “frightened” and “vulnerable”, hence why she wanted to write a book that had “all the answers you’d want” about the whole process.

Davina also spoke about her new show (Credit: BBC)

Davina talks new book and new show

Later in the show, Davina also spoke about her new show, Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

“Do you know what was quite interesting? When they sent me the treatment [for the show], I thought ‘this better be good because there are a lot of really great dating shows out there already’,” she said.

“And I read it and was like, ‘Oh, no, it’s really good,” she said. “Like, ‘I think I’m going to have to do it.'”

However, the response to the new show has been mixed, and it’s even tipped to be axed after just one series.

Davina came under fire (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers slam Davina McCall

However, some viewers weren’t happy with Davina’s behaviour on the show, with many accusing her of being “cringe”. Others took umbrage with how much she was talking.

“I’m exhausted after watching that… she’s too much,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m sure Davina is a lovely person but, my god, she’s so cringey and, well….. annoying to watch,” another said.

“Will Davina McCall ever shut up!!!!” a third wrote.

“The Me Show,” another remarked. “Jesus. Davina McCall is bloody annoying,” a fifth grumbled.

However, there was some love for Davina too.

“So amazing to see Davina and enjoying life good luck with the [book emoji] @ThisisDavina,” one viewer tweeted.

“Sophie Ellis Bextor and Davina, pair of beauties,” another gushed.

The One Show airs on weeknights from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

