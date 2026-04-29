The Repair Shop’s Steve, Suzie and Fred Fletcher join forces for first time on BBC show as ‘wish’ revealed

The Repair Shop is set for a special moment, as Steve, Suzie and Fred Fletcher appear on screen together for the very first time.

Fans of the hit BBC series will already know Steve Fletcher as one of the show’s most familiar faces.

But this episode sees him joined by his sister Suzie Fletcher and son Fred Fletcher — marking a rare family collaboration.

The family are working together on TV (Credit: Plank PR)

How do Steve, Suzie and Fred find it working together?

Away from the cameras, the Fletchers have long been rooted in a shared craft. Their clock workshop was originally founded by Steve’s grandfather, Fred, before being passed down to their father, John — and now continues with Steve and his own son.

So, bringing that legacy into The Repair Shop feels like a natural step — even if it’s taken time to happen on screen.

And for the trio, the experience clearly meant a lot.

Suzie described the moment as both “special” and completely natural, explaining: “We’re such a close group… it feels like we’re related to everyone down there. It does have that family atmosphere, so we just feel really grateful for the fact we get to work together.”

Steve echoed that sentiment, admitting there’s something particularly meaningful about sharing the workshop with family.

He said: “It’s a lovely warm feeling, working with my family. It’s very strange that we might not see each other for a few months. But as soon as we do it’s like it’s only been five minutes.”

For Fred, however, stepping into the spotlight came with a few nerves at first. But having both his dad and aunt by his side made all the difference.

“It was nice to have Suzie and dad there, I felt a bit more comfortable… it wasn’t long before everyone was welcoming me into that,” he explained.

Steve ‘wishes’ their parents could see it (Credit: Plank PR)

Emotional ‘wish’ revealed about The Repair Shop

While the episode of The Repair Shop is a celebration, it also carries an emotional edge for Steve, Suzie and Fred.

Steve admitted there’s one thing missing from the moment. Wishing their parents could have seen them all working together on the show.

He said: “I just really wish our parents were still alive to watch the show and see us together on it. I think they would have been so proud.”

It’s a sentiment that clearly still resonates, with the family having previously spoken about the heartbreak of losing their parents.

For Suzie, being part of The Repair Shop has grown into something far bigger than just work.

She explained: “It’s become such a huge part of our personal lives as well. It’s been nine years. We still thoroughly enjoy being part of the team.”

And while their parents may no longer be here to watch, the rest of the family are firmly tuned in.

“They’re very interested in what we do, and very positive. They love the fact we get to do it with the gang down at Repair Shop,” she added.

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