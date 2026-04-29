MAFS Australia shock as Sam exposes notebook contents after brutal Chris split

MAFS Australia couple Sam and Chris have officially gone their separate ways following the notebook of questions. And it’s safe to say their final scenes together were anything but smooth.

After a tense few days on screen, the pair’s short-lived romance came to an end during Homestays Week.

But it was Sam’s now-infamous notebook that really got viewers talking — and there’s more to it than what we saw.

Chris was blindsided by Sam’s questions (Credit: Channel 4)

Sam’s notebook on MAFS Australia

In Wednesday night’s episode (April 29), Sam travelled to Chris’ farm in a last-ditch attempt to see if their relationship could be salvaged.

At first, there were signs things might improve, with Chris telling Sam he had reflected on the experts’ feedback. But any hope quickly faded when Chris left Sam alone the next morning to head to the gym — setting the tone for what followed.

Determined to get clarity, Sam pulled out a notebook filled with questions he’d written about their relationship. He wanted to know whether Chris had truly taken accountability for his actions.

Chris, however, wasn’t on the same page. Feeling like he was being “interviewed”, he shut the conversation down — and when Sam suggested they call it a day, Chris didn’t argue.

And just like that, it was over.

Chris had already voted to leave the experiment (Credit: Channel 4)

What else did Sam write about?

While viewers only saw a handful of those questions, Sam has since revealed there was much more behind the scenes.

Speaking on the MAFS Funny Podcast, he explained the notebook wasn’t just about confronting Chris — it was something he used throughout the entire experiment.

He said: “I don’t regret anything I did on the show. I do feel that part has been taken out of context to an extent.

“I don’t think people realise how mean he actually was to me. And therefore, why I had written these questions down.”

Sam admitted he already knew the relationship was beyond saving, adding that the questions were, in many ways, his “way out”.

“I needed Chris to completely change who he is, which is a crazy thing to ask someone… I knew the person he was and that was not who I wanted to be with.”

According to Sam, there were several more questions that never made it to air.

He explained: “I journaled my whole MAFS experience… There was about five more questions – they only showed the worst ones.”

In fact, he originally wanted to confront Chris as soon as they arrived at the farm, but waited until the moment felt right.

Looking back, Sam admits he wishes he hadn’t gone through with the Homestay at all — though he does believe the notebook helped show a deeper side to him.

Sam has a lot more info in his notebook (Credit: TikTok)

Sam may share his other notebook revelations

Now, Sam has hinted there’s even more he could share.

Taking to TikTok, he told fans he documented his entire journey on the show — and teased the idea of reading more entries.

“I actually journaled my entire MAFS experience, so if you guys are interested maybe I could do some readings about my time on the show,” he said.

Fans were quick to encourage him to spill more, although not everyone is entirely comfortable with the idea. Fellow bride Bec jokingly commented: “Dear God. Please omit the things you wrote about me at the beginning. But I do vote story time!”

Sam’s response? “The people want to hear.”

With viewers already hooked on the drama, it looks like this story might not be over just yet — even if his relationship with Chris definitely is.

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