I’m A Celebrity live final hit with almost 1,200 Ofcom complaints as viewers blast Jimmy Bullard and David Haye’s ‘bullying’ behaviour

I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s explosive live final on Friday night (April 24) has sparked a wave of Ofcom complaints.

Nearly 1,200 furious viewers have reported the show to the broadcasting regulator, it’s been revealed.

According to Ofcom, a total of 1,187 complaints were logged following the chaotic broadcast. It aired live from London and was hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

While Adam Thomas was crowned winner, his victory was overshadowed by a fiery on-air row involving David Haye and Jimmy Bullard. The row left some campmates so stunned they walked off set.

Adam Thomas won I’m A Celebrity South Africa during an explosive live final (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom inundated with I’m A Celebrity live final complaints

The complaints largely centred on alleged bullying behaviour directed at Adam by David Haye and Jimmy Bullard during the live show.

And the complaints weren’t exactly out of the blue for the regulator…

Earlier in the series, an April 17 episode also drew 171 complaints after David Haye labelled Adam “useless” when he opted out of a trial due to illness.

It was a moment even Ant and Dec later admitted was “uncomfortable to watch”.

David Haye’s comments earlier in the series also sparked complaints (Credit: ITV)

Viewers saw it coming

If anything, the wave of complaints won’t come as a shock to anyone who watched the final unfold live.

Social media lit up as the drama escalated, with many predicting in real time that Ofcom would soon be flooded with reports.

“Ofcom complaints incoming,” one viewer wrote, as tensions flared.

Another added: “How long before Ofcom start getting complaints?”

And as the scenes spiralled, one post summed up the mood: “This is bad for ITV — Ofcom is definitely going to be involved.”

Others even joked about the regulator’s workload, with one quipping: “Spare a thought for the Ofcom employees watching that…”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity voting results revealed as Adam Thomas wins by landslide

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